Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Serena Williams called the umpire a "liar" and "thief"

As the Serena Williams "sexism" row continues following her US Open final defeat, questions are still be asked about her behaviour.

She was fined $17,000 (£13,100) for code violations and docked a game for the angry scenes that unfolded at Flushing Meadows on Saturday.

Some are saying it was more a case of #MeMeMe than #MeToo, while others are defending the tennis player's behaviour.

Was she right to bring gender into the row or was she was simply being a "diva" - something many are suggesting on social media.

Opinion is certainly split, with people on Twitter still debating the issue.

It comes as the Women's Tennis Association has backed Williams's sexism claims, but not everyone agrees.

Image copyright Twitter

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Osaka (left) became Japan's first Grand Slam singles winner with victory in the US Open final against Serena Williams

The conversation is showing no signs of slowing down either.

Several people have branded the scenes "disgusting", "unsporting" and "thuggish" and commented on the American's "appalling" behaviour.

Skip Twitter post by @LandDsDad It’s a twisted world when you think Serena was badly treated for her appalling behaviour in #UsOpenFinal which robbed Osaka from celebrating her first major. By all means campaign for the men to be punished more but not for Serena to be treated more leniently. — Stephen Graham (@LandDsDad) September 10, 2018 Report

This was echoed by @AlayeniEQ, who slammed the tennis player for bringing motherhood into the row.

Skip Twitter post by @AlayeniEQ She wouldn’t have had to comfort her if she hadn’t utterly destroyed her moment with her tantrum. As a woman, I found it embarrassing and offensive to watch her use motherhood in her rant, like that somehow makes her above reproach. — Alayeni Silvermist (@AlayeniEQ) September 9, 2018 Report

Meanwhile, some Williams supporters have thanked her for highlighting the "unequal playing field" in sports for women.

Skip Twitter post by @EL44766671 Yes but a worthy fine to call out the unequal playing field in sports for women and women of color.

Thanks Serena — EL (@EL44766671) September 9, 2018 Report

One Tweet said: "It was straight up racism and sexism. It was appalling and infuriating."

Skip Twitter post by @KateKendell I’ve been a tennis fan for decades. What happened to @serenawilliams was straight up racism and sexism. It was appalling and infuriating. That chair umpire should should never be in such a position again. — Kate Kendell (@KateKendell) September 10, 2018 Report

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Serena Williams repeatedly argued with umpire Carlos Ramos during the final

In another show of support, @Nicolejean questioned if the tennis player had been fined for "standing up for herself as a woman?"

Skip Twitter post by @Nicolejean Fined for 3 code violations or fined for standing up for herself as a woman? — Nicole Swiers (@Nicolejean) September 9, 2018 Report

Many were also quick to point out the gender split of those commenting.

Skip Twitter post by @EloiseBoezak It is amazing for me how the people commenting saying that this is not sexism are men 🙄 — Eloise Boezak (@EloiseBoezak) September 10, 2018 Report