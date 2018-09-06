Image copyright Reuters Image caption Brett Kavanaugh is being questioned by senators in Washington

US President Donald Trump's choice for the Supreme Court questioned whether a ruling legalising abortion was settled law, emails show.

Brett Kavanaugh, 53, made the comments while working as a lawyer in 2003 for then-President George W Bush.

His record is being closely examined as his appointment is seen as likely to tip the court towards the right.

The Supreme Court is America's highest and has the final word on many contentious matters.

Judges are appointed for their lifetime and getting his nominee approved would mark a victory for President Trump and his supporters.

The email shows Mr Kavanaugh considering an opinion piece which states "it is widely accepted by legal scholars across the board that Roe v Wade and its progeny are the settled law of the land", referring to the landmark ruling that legalised abortion in the US.

In response, Mr Kavanaugh says: "I am not sure that all legal scholars refer to Roe as the settled law of the land at the Supreme Court level since court can always overrule its precedent, and three current justices on the court would do so."

The nominee is currently attending day three of a four-day confirmation hearing in Washington.

Asked about the document, he repeated what he said on Wednesday that Roe v Wade was an "important precedent of the Supreme Court, reaffirmed many times".

While campaigning for the presidency, Mr Trump promised to appoint pro-life judges, raising the possibility of Roe v Wade being overturned.