In pictures: Presidents and loved ones gather for McCain

  • 1 September 2018

America's political elite joined Senator John McCain's family for a memorial service in Washington.

  • The McCain family and an honour guard in military uniforms pictured with his flag-draped casket EPA

    Millions of Americans watched a televised ceremony in honour of Senator John McCain on Saturday, a week after he died of brain cancer aged 81

  • Cindy McCain (C) the widow of US Senator John McCain, and her sons and daughters AFP/Getty Images

    Mr McCain's children and his widow, Cindy, were joined by dozens of political well-wishers, both Republicans and Democrats

  • A view inside the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC AFP/Getty Images

    The service was held at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC. President Trump - a longstanding foe of Mr McCain's - was not present

  • Meghan McCain gives a tearful eulogy to her father Reuters

    TV host Meghan McCain delivered a tear-filled tribute to her father, saying: "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great."

  • Former US President George Bush speaks at the Washington memorial service for Senator John McCain Reuters

    Former US President George W Bush recalled: "To the face of those in authority, John McCain would insist - we are better than this, America is better than this."

  • Bill and Hillary Clinton with Dick and Lynne Cheney Reuters

    Bill and Hillary Clinton were among the mourners, alongside former vice-president Dick Cheney and his wife Lynne

  • Former US President Barack Obama speaks at the memorial service, from a lectern flanked by white flowers AFP/Getty Images

    Barack Obama described the late senator as a warrior, a statesman and a patriot

  • Roberta McCain pictured in a wheelchair outside the Washington National Cathedral AFP/Getty Images

    John McCain's 106-year-old mother, Roberta McCain, was present for the service

  • The family of Senator John McCain Reuters

    Mr McCain's daughters Bridget and Meghan (C) comforted each other as the ceremony came to a close

  • A military honour guard and the McCain family accompany the casket down the Cathedral steps AFP/Getty Images

    A military honour guard, followed by the McCain family, placed the casket into a hearse

  • US Defence Secretary James Mattis (2-L), General John Kelly (2-R), White House Chief of Staff and Cindy McCain (C), wife of late Senator John McCain, arrive to lay a ceremonial wreath honouring all whose lives were lost during the Vietnam War at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C EPA

    Mr McCain's widow Cindy also laid a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans' Memorial in Washington in honour of her husband, who was a prisoner of war during the conflict

