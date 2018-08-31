John McCain memorial: Washington pays homage
- 31 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Members of the US Congress have gathered to commemorate the late Republican Senator John McCain, who died last week at the age of 81.
Pictures from Reuters, EPA, and Getty Images