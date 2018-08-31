Members of the US Congress have gathered to commemorate the late Republican Senator John McCain, who died last week at the age of 81.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A military honour guard carried the flag-draped coffin up the stairs of the US Capitol, just before 11:00 (15:00 GMT) on Friday.

Image copyright EPA Image caption John McCain's widow, Cindy, and his sons Jack (C) and James (R) watched the coffin being carried in

Image copyright Reuters Image caption John McCain is the 31st person to lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda in 166 years

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Cindy McCain leant over the coffin

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr McCain's mother Roberta, 106, and granddaughter Meghan also attended, along with his seven children and hundreds of members of Congress

Image copyright EPA Image caption Vice-President Mike Pence said Mr McCain would be missed: "As President [Donald] Trump said yesterday [Thursday], we respect his service to the country."

Image copyright EPA Image caption John McCain's funeral will take place at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday.

Pictures from Reuters, EPA, and Getty Images