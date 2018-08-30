Image copyright Montgomery County Sheriff Image caption The partially clad woman, wearing what appeared to be wrist restraints, was caught on a security camera

A mystery woman who was caught on a surveillance camera wearing what looked like broken wrist restraints has been found safe, police in Texas say.

A search was launched after the barefooted woman was filmed ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night.

Police in Montgomery County said the woman, aged 32, was now with family and would not be identified as she was a victim of domestic violence.

They said her 49-year-old boyfriend had been found dead in a suspected suicide.

Investigators say they still need to interview the woman to find out the sequence of events which led to her ringing doorbells in the community of Sunrise Ranch, 60 miles (96km) north of Houston, in the early hours of last Friday.

Lt Scott Spencer of Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said it was still unclear why she was wearing restraints, adding: "We only have one side of a story right now."

He told a news conference that the boyfriend had called police and made "suicidal comments".

Deputies found the man's body on Wednesday morning at a house and he had died from a single gunshot wound.

Lt Spencer added that the boyfriend had left a suicide note which had helped authorities to identify the woman. He said they had both lived at the same address.

The alarm was raised after a resident at Sunrise Ranch was woken by her doorbell being rung at around 03:20 local time on Friday. By the time the householder answered, the caller had gone but the resident reviewed the security footage and sent it to police.

The same barefoot woman rang the doorbells of other homes in the area, but also vanished by the time anyone answered.

The sheriff's office said at the time that the woman did not match anyone from missing person reports.

Authorities conducted a door-to-door search of homes and businesses and circulated images of the woman.