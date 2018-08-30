Image copyright Christina Carlin-Kraft Image caption Christina Carlin-Kraft was found strangled to death in her Pennsylvania suburb apartment

Police have arrested a man who they allege murdered an ex-Playboy model in the suburbs of Philadelphia after being recently released from prison.

Jonathan Harris, 30, was arrested in Pittsburgh on Wednesday after fleeing across the state following the death of Christina Carlin-Kraft, 36, police say.

Police say they received a tip after publishing surveillance images of the suspect taken at the victim's home.

An earlier burglary of her flat is still being investigated by police.

According to police in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania, Ms Carlin-Kraft first met her killer on the night of her death, 22 August.

Police found her beaten and strangled body after her boyfriend called to say she was not answering her phone, and that he could not enter the flat - which he owned - because the deadbolt was latched from the inside.

Officials say that Mr Harris - who completed a prison sentence in July for robbery - had texted a friend around 02:40 local time (06:40GMT) on the night of her death.

He told the friend that he had just met a "sexy" white woman in Ardmore, an upscale suburb of Philadelphia.

Image copyright County of Montgomery District Attorney Image caption Jonathan Harris was released from prison in July

Surveillance footage shows the victim leaving her home around 01:00, and taking a Lyft to Philadelphia.

She is seen returning around two hours later with a man that police believe is Mr Harris.

He has now been charged with first-, second-, and third-degree murder, robbery, and receiving stolen property.

Police say he exited through a backdoor around 05:00 and stole the victim's cell phone and a t-shirt, which was later found covered in blood in nearby bushes.

Investigators are also continuing to search for another suspect who they say stole jewellery and designer purses from Ms Carlin-Kraft in the days before her murder.

A man police say is named Andrew Melton is being sought in connection to that robbery, which occurred under similar circumstances to her death.

She was seen on 17 August entering her home with the burglary suspect, who was later seen on CCTV leaving with a box in his arms.

Police say it is unclear if he has any connection to Carlin-Kraft's murder.

In her Model Mayhem profile, cites past work with Vanity Fair, Maxim Magazine, Victoria's Secret and Playboy.