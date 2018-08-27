Florida shooting: Gaming community reacts

Image copyright Twitch Image caption Tributes to the gamers who were killed at a shooting in Florida are being posted online

The video gaming community has reacted with sadness and frustration to the fatal shooting at an eSports tournament in Florida.

The shooting took place while gamers were playing the Madden NFL game.

On the video game streaming site Twitch, a number of Madden players are leaving tributes to Eli Clayton, 21, and Taylor Robertson, 27, who were both killed.

One such stream was accompanied by the caption "stop the beef please", a reference to unconfirmed reports that the shooter had become angry after losing a match.

James Patterson, a host on the popular Twitch channel Riot Games, posted an emotional message about the shooting.

Riot Games, which was the first channel on the game-streaming site to pass one billion views, also shared the heartfelt tribute to Twitter via its League of Legends account.

The American video game developer Bungie, who produce popular games such as Halo and Destiny, announced a "day of silence" on all of their social media channels.

On the gaming chat app Discord, a number of Madden players are sharing their sadness and urging the community to come together.

Some on the app are expressing disbelief that a fatal shooting could have taken place during a Madden tournament.

Other eSports organisations have called for solidarity after the shooting.

The official Paris Saint-Germain eSport account posted that the gaming community was "as one today".

The incident has prompted many gamers to call for increased security at eSports events.

Jason Lake, founder of eSports organisation CompLexity Gaming which represents one of the gamers injured in the shooting, took to Twitter to suggest events "double down on security".

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane posted to her 545,000 followers begging "event organizers from all industries to make sure there is always adequate security".

Joey Cuellar, who runs EVO, a large fighting game eSports event, announced on Twitter that they will install metal detectors at next year's event.