Image copyright Iowa Police Handout Image caption Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, has been charged with murder in the first degree

A Mexican undocumented immigrant accused of murdering Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts claims to have no memory of her death, police say.

According to a criminal complaint, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, confessed to following the 20-year-old during her evening run five weeks ago.

He said he "got mad" when she threatened to call 911, but cannot recall what happened next, police say.

Mr Rivera's farm employers say he passed an immigration background check.

Police say the suspect was living in the US illegally and had resided in the area around Ms Tibbetts' hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, for at least four years.

'Blocked' memory of death

He was arrested after police conducted an interview him after determining he was one of the last people to see her alive, as she went for an evening run while dog-sitting for her boyfriend.

Camera images captures his black Chevy Malibu "driving back and forth" near the scene where Ms Tibbetts disappeared on 18 July, according to the affidavit.

Under questioning, he admitted following her in his car, before getting out and running "behind and alongside" her, police say.

The accused told police he panicked after she threatened to call police.

He said he "blocked" the memory of what happened next, "which is what he does when he gets very upset", according to the charging document.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption The University of Iowa student had been missing for more than a month

His memory allegedly returned as he was back behind the wheel of his car.

He said he noticed a headphone earpiece in his lap, which is "how he realised he put her in the trunk", the criminal complaint describes.

Officials say the accused then checked the boot of his car, where he saw Ms Tibbetts' body wearing exercise clothing and with blood on both sides of her head.

He then dragged her 60ft (20m) into a secluded corn field, and allegedly left her body face-up and covered with corn plants.

He was arrested, and Ms Tibbetts' body was recovered on Tuesday, after the accused led investigators to the crime scene.

"He was very compliant," said Rick Rahn, and agent with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

"He was willing to talk to us. There was no fight or struggle of any kind," he said after the arrest.

The suspect is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

He is being held at the Poweshiek County Jail on a $1m (£774,000) cash bond.

Passed immigration check

Yarrabee Farms, where he had been employed for four years, released a statement after the arrest saying he "was vetted through the government's E-Verify system, and was an employee in good standing".

The farm in Brooklyn, Iowa - a community of about 1,500 people - is owned by the brother of a prominent Iowa Republican.

Owner Dane Lang wrote that he was "shocked to hear that one of our employees was involved and is charged in this case".

Mr Lang is related to Craig Lang, the former president of both the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation and the Iowa Board of Regents, according to the Des Moines Register.

He is also the Republican candidate to be the state's secretary of agriculture.

According to the Washington Post, the suspect used a stolen identification card to pass the Department of Homeland Security's E-Verify system.

Conservative politicians, and President Donald Trump, have used Ms Tibbetts' killing to call for stronger immigration laws.