Image copyright Shanann Watts / Instagram Image caption Chris Watts is suspected of killing his pregnant wife and two daughters

A Colorado man has been charged with the deaths of his pregnant wife and their two young daughters who went missing a week ago.

Chris Watts, 33, is accused of three counts of murder, three counts of tampering with a deceased body and one of unlawful termination of pregnancy.

He had appealed on TV for the return of Shanann Watts, 34, and their daughters Celeste, three, and Bella, four.

Their bodies were found last week on a petrol firm's premises where he worked.

So far, police have not specified any motive for the killings.

But according to local media, the couple had financial troubles, and Mrs Watts suspected her husband was cheating.

She was 15 weeks' pregnant.

Image copyright CBS Image caption Chris Watts, 33, had appealed in local media for his family's safe return

Mr Watts was arrested less than 24 hours after appealing for his family's return, telling reporters: "I'm just hoping right now that she's somewhere safe. I just want them home so bad."

Mr Watts told reporters his wife had returned from a business trip to Arizona in the early hours of Monday.

He said they had stayed up having an "emotional conversation" about an unspecified subject until his departure for work at 05:15 local time.

'Amazing father'

On social media, Mrs Watts had praised her spouse as an "amazing father" and "the BEST husband EVER!"

In a video posted on Facebook on 11 June, she filmed her husband's reaction as she revealed she was pregnant with the couple's third child.

"That's awesome. I guess when you want to, it happens," he said, wearing sunglasses and smiling as he held up the pregnancy test kit.

On Instagram, Mrs Watts praised him as "my amazing supportive hubby!"

"He rocks and couldn't imagine life without him!" she wrote.

In one video she said: "He is the best thing that ever happened to me."