Image copyright Shanann Watts / Facebook Image caption Chris Watts spoke to the media after his family were reported missing on Monday

A man in the US state of Colorado has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of his pregnant wife and two young daughters.

Chris Watts, 33, was taken into custody on Wednesday in the town of Frederick.

He has reportedly confessed to killing the family and been charged, according to local media.

His wife, Shanann, was 15 weeks pregnant when she was reported missing on Monday along with the couple's daughters Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4.

Image copyright CBS Image caption Chris Watts, 33, had appealed in local media for his family's safe return

Police quickly launched an investigation and asked for help from the public after a close friend of Shanann said she was not answering her phone.

On Facebook, a friend posted that she had vanished without taking her phone, children's car seats, purse, or children's medicine.

The FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation were called in to assist with the search, and released descriptions of the family so they could be more easily identified.

Chris Watts spoke to reporters about the hunt, telling local ABC affiliate Denver7 that he wanted "everybody to come home".

"I hope that she's somewhere safe right now and with the kids," he told the station.

"If somebody has her and they're not safe, I want them back now," he said.

Police passed out missing person fliers on Wednesday.

Image copyright Facebook

But late on Wednesday officials announced that he had been arrested and was being held in the Weld County Jail.

"The Frederick Police Department, in conjunction with the FBI and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, has made an arrest in connection to the missing person's case," an update posted on the town's Facebook page read.

"Chris Watts, the husband of Shanann, has been placed into custody and is awaiting charges."

According to CBS News, he has agreed to bring officers to the location of the bodies.

Shanann Watts' family provided a statement to the network saying: "It is with deep hurt, confusion and anger to confirm our beautiful cousin Shanann Watts, her unborn child, and her two angelic daughters, Bella (4), Celeste (3) were viciously murdered by husband Chris Watts; who confessed to the killings."

"Please keep Shanann's parents and brother in your prayers."

Mrs Watts had posted a number of pictures of her husband and daughters on Facebook.

One was captioned: "Without these 3, I wouldn't be a mom! I couldn't imagine my life without them!"