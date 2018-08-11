All flights have been grounded at Seattle-Tacoma international airport after reports that a passenger plane took off without permission.

US fighter jets were reportedly scrambled when the plane, which is believed to be empty apart from the pilot, took off.

Air traffic control is trying to contact the pilot, who has not been identified.

Some reports say that the plane has crashed.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

