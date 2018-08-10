Canadian police say there have been "multiple fatalities" in a shooting in the eastern city of Fredericton, New Brunswick.

At least four people are reported dead after an incident on a residential road, Brookside Drive.

Police said public should avoid the area, while residents were advised to "stay in their homes with doors locked at this time for their safety".

"We will provide more details as soon as we can," they tweeted.

