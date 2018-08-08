Image copyright AFP Image caption Suspects Siraj Wahhaj (L) and Lucas Morton. Mr Wahhaj is also suspected of abducting his three-year-old son

A man arrested after 11 malnourished children were found in a remote desert compound was training them to commit school shootings, US media report.

According to prosecutors' documents, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj was teaching some of the children, who are aged one to 15, how to use weapons.

Mr Wahhaj was one of two armed men at the scene in the US state of New Mexico. Three women were also arrested.

Police say the remains of a boy were also discovered at the compound.

Found on Monday, the remains are those of Mr Wahhaj's missing three-year-old son, Abdula-Ghani Wahhaj, the Taos News reports.

Mr Wahhaj is suspected of abducting the boy from his Georgia home in December, and it was the search for him that led to the arrests.

The toddler suffered from seizures according to the missing person's report filed by his mother.

But Mr Wahhaj believed the boy needed to be exorcised, according to court papers.

Image copyright Taos County Sheriff's Office Image caption The compound had no running water and children were living in squalid conditions.

Prosecutor Timothy Hasson filed the documents on Wednesday, but did not discuss the accusations in court, the Associated Press reported.

Mr Hasson requested that Mr Wahhaj be held without bail.

The complaint cites a foster parent of one of the 11 children as saying Mr Wahhaj "had trained the child in the use of an assault rifle in preparation for future school shootings", US media say.

All five adults arrested at the compound last week face child abuse charges.

Lucas Morton was the other man arrested at the scene.

Image copyright Taos County Sheriff's Office Image caption From left to right: Jany Leveille, Hujhrah Wahhaj, Subhannah Wahhaj

Three women, believed to be the children's mothers, were also "arrested without incident" and booked in the Taos Adult Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office.

Police have not explained what connection the women - named as Jany Leveille and Subhannah Wahhaj, both 35, and 38-year-old Hujrah Wahhaj - have to each other.

The officers who discovered the children said they looked "like Third World country refugees not only with no food or fresh water, but with no shoes, personal hygiene and basically dirty rags for clothing".

Authorities had raided the site after receiving a message from someone that read: "We are starving and need food and water."

Police said they had been aware of the compound for some time but had to wait for a search warrant before entering, as the occupants were "most likely heavily armed and considered extremist of the Muslim belief".

Mr Wahhaj was armed with an AR-15 rifle and four pistols when they encountered him, they said.