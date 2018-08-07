Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What is the Iran nuclear deal?

US President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to anyone trading with Iran, following his re-imposition of sanctions on the country.

"Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States," the president tweeted.

Some re-imposed sanctions took effect overnight and tougher ones relating to oil exports will begin in November.

Iran's president said the measures were "psychological warfare" which aimed to "sow division among Iranians".

The European Union has also spoken out against the sanctions, vowing to protect firms doing "legitimate business".

The sanctions follow the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, earlier this year.

The deal, negotiated during the presidency of Barack Obama, saw Iran limit its controversial nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

What has Mr Trump said?

Mr Trump has called the deal "one-sided", "disastrous" and the "worst I've ever seen". He believes renewed economic pressure will force Iran to agree to a new deal and end its "malign" activities.

His tweet early on Tuesday was a warning to business partners, after the EU announced it would try to shield companies continuing to trade with Iran.

He also praised the "most biting sanctions ever imposed" and said they would "ratchet up to another level" in November.

"I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!" he said.