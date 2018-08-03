Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Steve Jobs famously said he was not Lisa Brennan-Jobs' father, and she took a DNA test to prove he was

Steve Jobs' eldest daughter Lisa Brennan-Jobs has detailed the troubled relationship she shared with the Apple founder in her forthcoming memoir, Small Fry.

Her mother, Chrisann Brennan, had an on-and-off relationship with Jobs in the 1970s. Ms Brennan-Jobs was born in 1978, when both her parents were 23.

Ms Brennan-Jobs, 40, writes that as a child she told friends it was a "secret" that the tech giant was her father.

Here are four revelations about the Apple billionaire from Ms Brennan-Jobs' book, after an excerpt was published in Vanity Fair magazine on Friday.

'Not my kid'

Three days after Ms Brennan-Jobs was born, Jobs arrived and kept saying "It's not my kid", she writes.

He publicly denied being her father for two years after her birth, even claiming he was sterile in a deposition.

After a DNA test proved he was her father, a court ruled Jobs had to cover welfare and child-support payments totalling $500 (£385) a month.

Days later Apple became a public company and Jobs' net worth rose to over $200m, Ms Brennan-Jobs says.

Image copyright Lisa Brennan-Jobs/Facebook Image caption Lisa Brennan-Jobs describes Steve Jobs as an absent father throughout her childhood

'You're not getting anything'

Ms Brennan-Jobs also details how, as a child, she heard rumours that her father would purchase a new Porsche car each time he scratched his.

When she asked if she could have his old one when he replaced it, he snapped at her.

"'You're not getting anything,' he said. 'You understand? Nothing. You're getting nothing.' Did he mean about the car, something else, bigger? I didn't know. His voice hurt - sharp, in my chest."

Bono and the Apple Lisa

Ms Brennan-Jobs says that she grew up thinking that Apple's Lisa computer was named after her; it "was woven in with my sense of self".

But when she asked her father in high school if the unsuccessful desktop computer project was her namesake, she said Jobs dismissed her with a "nope, sorry, kid".

Years later, when Ms Brennan-Jobs was offered a rare invitation to join a family vacation with Jobs, she heard a different answer.

When she and her father met U2 frontman Bono for lunch during the trip, she writes that the musician asked her father whether the Lisa computer was named after her.

"My father hesitated, looked down at his plate for a long moment, and then back at Bono. 'Yeah, it was,' he said. I sat up in my chair."

She said she thanked Bono for asking, saying: "That's the first time he's said yes."

'You smell like a toilet'

In the year leading up to Jobs' death, Ms Brennan-Jobs said she would visit her father every other month.

During one visit, she used a facial mist from his bathroom before saying goodbye.

After hugging her, she recalled, he told her: "You smell like a toilet."