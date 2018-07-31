Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Vancouver police seek suspect who pushed man into oncoming traffic

Police in Canada are looking for a man who pushed a concert-goer into oncoming traffic.

Vancouver police released a video showing the suspect appear to deliberately shove a man, walking with a friend, into the path of a vehicle.

The man, who was struck by an SUV, is recovering from serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police say witnesses grabbed the suspect, but he pulled away and escaped.

Constable Jason Doucette said the incident happened in central Vancouver on Sunday 15 July at around 10:30pm local time (5:30 am Monday GMT).

The man who was assaulted had just left a concert and was walking with his friend when the pair saw a young woman who appeared to be intoxicated.

They stopped to see if she was OK and she told them she was fine. Shortly after, a man who had been walking behind the woman appeared to hurry towards the men and push one into the road.

Image copyright Courtesy Vancouver Police Image caption Police composite of the suspect

Both the suspect and the woman, who police believe are acquainted, then left the scene.

The driver of the car who inadvertently hit the man stopped to wait for police and is not facing charges.

It was the driver's dash-cam footage that captured the incident.

"We are asking the suspect to turn himself in, but if he doesn't, we are confident that someone will come forward to identity him and his friend," said PC Doucette.