Ask America
Top Stories
Video
'It's tough being young and Republican'
- 26 July 2018
- From the section US & Canada
The untold good news story of America
- 18 June 2018
- From the section US & Canada
My life trapped in an American city
- 17 July 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Video
'Trump has done everything he can'
- 29 June 2018
- From the section US & Canada
'Are all undocumented immigrants criminals?'
- 22 July 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Watch/Listen
Video
What the world thinks of Trump
- 9 January 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Video
The women sticking with Trump
- 19 January 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Video
#MeToo and the US mid-term elections
- 20 June 2018
- From the section US & Canada