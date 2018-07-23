Nine people shot in Toronto, gunman dead

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Police evacuated people from the area

Nine people have been shot in Toronto, Canadian police say, adding that the shooter is dead.

The shooting happened in the Danforth and Logan avenues area on Sunday night.

A young girl was among those shot. The victims' condition was not immediately known. The police provided no further details.

Some of the victims are being treated at the scene, while others have been taken to local hospitals. The motive for the shooting is not clear.

Jeremy Cohn, a journalist with @globalnewsto, posted footage from the scene, saying that "victims are spread across many blocks".

Jody Steinhauer told CBC News she was with her family in a restaurant in the area when she heard what sounded like 10 to 15 blasts of firecrackers.

"We started to hear people scream out front," she said.

Details of the incident are still sketchy.