Image copyright Reuters Image caption The planes will likely be ready around 2021, which means President Trump would need to win a second term to fly in them

US President Donald Trump has confirmed he is redesigning the presidential planes of Air Force One in red, white and blue.

In an interview with CBS News, Mr Trump said the new Boeing planes will be "red, white and blue, which I think is appropriate".

Former President John F Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy selected the current colour scheme in the 1960s.

The new models would not likely be complete until 2021 at the earliest.

In Scotland over the weekend, Mr Trump told CBS News' Jeff Glor that the new plane "will be largely for future presidents" due to how long it will take to build.

"You're gonna have many presidents, hopefully, use it and enjoy it," Mr Trump said. "Boeing gave us a good deal...But I said, 'I wonder if we should use the same baby blue colours?' And we're not."

The president said the new redesign "is going to be incredible," "top of the line", and "top in the world".

Air Force One consists of two planes. The first official jet flew in 1959, under President Dwight D Eisenhower, and featured a red and gold colour scheme until President Kennedy adopted the distinctive light blue and white look it still has today.

Critics have said the change casts aside an iconic American look and on Twitter, many pointed out that Russia's presidential plane also has a red, white and blue design.

China, and France also have official jets in red, white and blue.

US media reported last week that Mr Trump was planning to redesign the aircraft.

Axios reported that a source said the president wanted to make the planes look "more American" and move away from a "Jackie Kennedy colour", which designer Raymond Loewy called "luminous ultramarine".

Image copyright Getty/Kennedy Library Archives Image caption The Kennedys are credited with the current Air Force One exterior design

Mr Trump has also reportedly expressed complaints about the softness of Air Force One's hand towels, a White House aide told the Huffington Post.

Axios reports that the president wants Air Force One to have a larger bed, similar to the one on his personal plane.

The current Air Force One planes are nearly 30 years old, and first carried President George H W Bush.

Weeks after the election, Mr Trump had tweeted that Boeing was making a new presidential aircraft "but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!"

In February, Mr Trump reached a new deal with Boeing, resulting in what the White House said saved Americans $1.4bn (£1bn). However, those savings have not been confirmed.

According to Boeing, the two new 747-8 planes are designed to be an airborne White House, each with a communications suite, internal and external stairs, large galleys and other equipment.