California investigators say a man who called police to report that he had been stabbed had earlier exposed himself to his attacker.

The incident was "initially reported as a random stabbing" but it was later revealed it began when he exposed himself in a park, police say.

The row occurred earlier this month in the city of Redlands, about 80 miles (130km) east of Los Angeles.

The man, who was not named, is facing charges of indecent exposure.

The knife attack occurred on 10 July and led police to arrest Cynthia Christine Molina, 51, a day later. She faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

The man had told police that he was walking "when a woman came up from behind and stabbed him multiple times in the back," according to a Redlands Police Department statement.

Ms Molina was arrested on Wednesday for the stabbing, which occurred near Jennie Davis Park, where the flashing allegedly occurred.

Ms Molina chased the man, police say, until she caught up with him and stabbed him repeatedly in the arm and lower back.

Authorities say that the man had failed to mention to investigators that he had just exposed himself to her before the attack, and he later admitted to it during the investigation.

Police have recommended to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office that the man face charges of indecent exposure.

The man, who suffered minor injuries and was released from hospital the same day, has not been arrested, according to Redlands city spokesman Carl Baker.

In an email to the Los Angeles Times, Mr Baker said that the man "has not been arrested, however, a report will be forwarded to the [district attorney's] office for possible charges for indecent exposure".