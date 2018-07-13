Image copyright Paul Mosley/Facebook Image caption Mr Mosley is up for re-election in November

An Arizona state lawmaker bragged to a police officer that he sometimes drives more than double the speed limit - after he was pulled over for speeding.

Police stopped Representative Paul Mosley for going 97mph (156km/h) in a 55mph zone near Parker, Arizona, on 27 March in a filmed incident.

Mr Mosley said he would go "130, 140" mph on his way home and told the cop he had legislative immunity.

The lawmaker has posted an apology on his Facebook page.

In the video, first reported by KLPZ, Mr Mosely tells the officer who pulled him over that he "didn't even notice" his speed because of his "nice" car.

"I'm trying to surprise my wife," he said, adding that he only speeds "as long as it's safe".

Mr Mosley also tells the La Paz County officer he does not break the law because he can, but "because I'm just trying to get home".

The deputy's written report also stated that the Republican lawmaker said they should not waste time on the incident since he has legislative immunity.

In his apology, Mr Mosley said: "My desire to get home to see my family does not justify how fast I was speeding nor my reference to legislative immunity when being pulled over."

He adds: "In addition, my jokes about frequently driving over 100 miles per hour during my 3-hour commute to and from the capitol were entirely inappropriate and showed extremely bad judgement on my part, for which I am truly sorry."

Content is not available

Mr Mosely was elected in 2016 and is running for re-election in November.

A top Arizona lawmaker, Speaker J D Mesnard, said in a statement he was "disturbed" by the video.

"Nothing short of an emergency justifies that kind of speeding, and assertions of immunity in that situation seem outside the intent of the constitutional provision regarding legislative immunity," said Mr Mesnard.

CBS News reported the Arizona Fraternal Order of Police has revoked its endorsement of Mr Mosley due to his speeding.

In a statement, John Ortolano, the order's president, condemned the lawmaker's "recklessness, his demeanor and his utter disregard for the safety of the public".