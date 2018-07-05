In pictures: US Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations
People gather at celebrations across the US to celebrate 242 years since American independence.
Historical re-enactor Dean Malissa, dressed as George Washington, inspects troops at the Mount Vernon estate in Virginia
Kaitlyn Tarnowski, 14, carries an American flag at the 168th annual Fourth of July parade celebration in Round Top, Texas
Champion eater Joey Chestnut took home the coveted "Mustard Belt" for the 11th time after eating a record 74 hot dogs in Comey Island contest
Daisy, a three-year-old Dachshund Terrier, dressed patriotically at a parade in San Gabriel, California
Revellers gathered at the Harper Street Parade in Newberry, South Carolina, cool off using water sprayed from local fire truck
Little Miss fourth of July Addison Abate (left) and Miss Fourth of July Jade Ramos wave from a float in Bristol, Rhode Island after being crowned last month
Musician Travis Gardner performs along the National Independence Day Parade route in Washington DC
A couple kiss while waiting for Macy's Fourth of July fireworks in Hunter Point Park in New York
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania listen to the national anthem on the White House South Lawn
The Independence Day 'A Capitol Fourth' firework display lights up the sky in Washington DC