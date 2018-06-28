Annapolis shooting: Several people shot at US newspaper building
US police are investigating a shooting at a local newspaper in Maryland, where several people have been shot.
Police said there were multiple injuries at the scene, and that a suspect was now in custody.
The shooting occurred at the Capital Gazette newspaper building on Thursday afternoon.
One reporter has said a gunman shot through a glass door at "multiple employees" but police told the BBC they could not confirm details.
Some US media are quoting law enforcement officers as saying that there were multiple fatalities and injuries.
But county police Lt Ryan Frashure said during a televised news conference that there are injuries, but could not give any further details.
Lt Frashure said police did not anticipate this would be an event with "major casualties".
He also could not confirm whether the shooting took place in the newsroom, and said police are still evacuating and securing the building.
Maryland governor Larry Hogan said on Twitter he was "absolutely devastated" and was in contact with authorities.
President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, the deputy press secretary told reporters.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding.