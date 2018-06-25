Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Representative Maxine Waters has been an outspoken critic of the Trump administration

US President Donald Trump has stepped up his war of words with Democrats after his spokeswoman was kicked out of a restaurant by its anti-Trump owner.

Democratic lawmaker Maxine Waters encouraged supporters to publicly harass Trump administration officials during a rally on Saturday.

On Monday, Mr Trump warned Ms Waters in a tweet: "Be careful what you wish for Max."

Top Democrat Nancy Pelosi has chided Ms Waters, as well as Mr Trump.

In his tweet on Monday, Mr Trump called Ms Waters a person with "an extraordinarily low IQ" who had "called for harm" to his supporters.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018 Report

The controversy began on Friday night, when White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was kicked out of the Red Hen restaurant because of her work for President Trump.

"I have a business, and I want the business to thrive," owner Stephanie Wilkinson later told the Washington Post.

"This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals," she continued.

At a rally in Los Angeles on Saturday, Ms Waters encouraged people to act against the Trump administration in similar ways.

"If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them," she said at the event, which was filmed and shared on YouTube.

"You tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," the California congresswoman said, calling for Mr Trump's impeachment during the same speech.

During an interview on MSNBC after the rally, Ms Waters encouraged Americans to "harass them [Trump administration officials] until they decide that they're going to tell the President, 'no I can't hang with you'".

Earlier on Monday, President Trump posted a tweet rubbishing the restaurant that threw out his press secretary.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @realDonaldTrump The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018 Report

However, the Red Hen received a clean bill of health in its most recent health inspection, which noted "good food/unit temperatures" and staff with clean uniforms and aprons.

The White House press secretary meanwhile addressed the incident.

"We are allowed to disagree but we should be able to do so freely and without fear of harm, and this goes for all people regardless of politics," Ms Sanders told reporters during Monday's daily media briefing.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Loudspeakers and heckling as activists protest against family separations in Washington DC

What's the reaction?

Ms Pelosi, who is the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, chided Ms Waters on Twitter for her lack of civil discourse, while also calling out Mr Trump's "daily lack of civility".

Skip Twitter post by @NancyPelosi In the crucial months ahead, we must strive to make America beautiful again. Trump’s daily lack of civility has provoked responses that are predictable but unacceptable. As we go forward, we must conduct elections in a way that achieves unity from sea to shining sea. https://t.co/vlpqOBLK4R — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 25, 2018 Report

Donald Trump Jr also had his say online, asking: "Does anyone reasonably believe other Democrats won't escalate this further to actual violence?"

Skip Twitter post by @DonaldJTrumpJr Throwing Sarah Sanders' family out wasn't enough, the owner then stalked her to harass her at another spot! Does anyone reasonably believe other Democrats won't escalate this further to actual violence? After hearing Waters and Booker one would have to wonder if they even care? https://t.co/dhcAwgXgVk — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 25, 2018 Report

Meghan McCain called Ms Waters' comments "absolutely insane - and extremely dangerous".

Skip Twitter post by @MeghanMcCain This is absolutely insane - and extremely dangerous. My father in law works in the administration, does this mean when we go out to dinner we should be ambushed?!? Don’t ever again give me any of the “when they go low, we go high” lip service. https://t.co/UF1feYT0Pm — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 24, 2018 Report

But some on Twitter pointed out that Ms Waters had been perhaps irresponsible with her comments, but did not incite violence.

Skip Twitter post by @AnthonyMKreis Maxine Waters DID NOT call for violence. This is irresponsible. We can debate the wisdom of her call to heckle and protest Administration officials in public, but let's call it what it is. https://t.co/AlaLKRVpae — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) June 25, 2018 Report

Democratic Senator Cory Booker said in an interview with MSNBC that he agreed with Ms Waters.

"If I saw an administrator out and about, there's nothing wrong with confronting that person," he said.

However, he encouraged people to "always lead with love".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Zero-tolerance: The US policy dividing families and opinion

The Red Hen controversy is not the first instance of Trump officials facing an angry public in the wake of the increasingly heated immigration debate.

On Friday, the Tampa Bay Times reported that Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi received a police escort while leaving a movie theatre after she was confronted by protesters over her healthcare and immigration views.

Last Wednesday, Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was booed at a Mexican restaurant in Washington DC.

Department of Homeland Security employees have reportedly been receiving threats over the president's policies.

One department official said he found a decapitated and burned animal on his porch, WTOP reported.