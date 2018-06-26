Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A killdeer protecting its eggs on a golf course in Dallas, Texas

A major Canadian music festival is facing an unexpected, tiny hurdle: a nesting bird who picked the site of the main stage to lay her eggs.

A killdeer and her four eggs could delay the Ottawa Bluesfest from setting up for its 5 July opening.

Construction of the festival's main stage is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

The bird and her eventual brood cannot be moved without the approval of the Canadian federal government.

Bluesfest communications director AJ Sauve told the BBC that they are waiting for the federal government to give permission to relocate the little plover and her eggs.

"I didn't think I'd ever know so much about ornithology," he told the BBC.

Killdeer are not endangered birds but are a federally-protected migratory species in both the US and Canada.

The Ottawa Bluesfest attracts tens of thousands of music lovers from across North America each year. This year's line-up includes Beck, Bryan Adams, and the Dave Matthews Band.

Even if the main stage were to be moved, organisers are concerned the crowds would spook the bird, causing her to abandon her eggs.

The small plover and her eggs are currently protected by security tape and guards who watch over her and her family day and night.

"I have to say this is one of the most challenging problems that we've been presented with recently, but we feel we can work through this," Bluesfest executive director Mark Monahan told journalists on Monday.

Killdeer can be frequently found nesting in human-modified habitats and in areas with little vegetation cover.