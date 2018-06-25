Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The comedian's show was cancelled as a result of her tweet

US comedian Roseanne Barr says she regrets making herself a "hate magnet" after tweeting a racist comment which led to the cancellation of her TV show.

In a tearful podcast interview with friend Rabbi Shmuley Botea, she says she "never would have wittingly called any black person... a monkey".

Last month, she compared ex-Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, who is African American, to an ape.

The interview was Barr's first since her revived show was cancelled.

You may also be interested in:

Barr sparked an online backlash after she called Mrs Jarrett the child of the Islamist group the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes film.

"I said to God: 'I am willing to accept whatever consequences this brings because I know I've done wrong. I'm going to accept what the consequences are.' And I do, and I have," she said in the interview.

She blamed sleeping pills for her tweet - an explanation some people do not accept.

"But they don't ever stop. They don't accept my apology, or explanation. And I've made myself a hate magnet. And as a Jew, it's just horrible. It's horrible."

She said of her tweet that she "didn't mean what they think I meant".

"But I have to face that it hurt people. When you hurt people, even unwillingly, there's no excuse.

"I don't want to run off and blather on with excuses. But I apologise to anyone who thought, or felt offended and who thought that I meant something that I, in fact, did not mean. It was my own ignorance, and there's no excuse for that ignorance."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mrs Jarrett, centre, was one of Mr Obama's longest-serving aides

Barr deleted the post and apologised, amid criticism of her and the ABC network, which airs her show.

Mrs Jarrett was born in Iran to American parents.

Barr's post came in response to another Twitter user, who accused Mrs Jarrett of helping to conceal spying during the Obama administration.

ABC on Thursday announced it would air a 10-episode Conner family sitcom without Barr in the autumn. Barr said she agreed to the settlement to save the jobs of 200 cast and crew members.

"I've lost everything," she said on the podcast. "And I regretted it before I lost everything."