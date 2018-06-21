Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Melania Trump was spotted in the jacket while boarding her flight to Texas

First Lady Melania Trump has been criticised for the choice of her jacket worn on a trip to a migrant child detention centre in Texas.

Mrs Trump was spotted in the jacket, which featured graffiti writing on the back with the words "I don't really care do u?", as she boarded a plane.

Her spokeswoman said "there was no hidden message" in her sartorial choice.

The $39 (£29) jacket from Zara has caused an uproar on social media.

Mrs Trump's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham lambasted US media on Twitter for focusing on her fashion choice.

Skip Twitter post by @StephGrisham45 Today’s visit w the children in Texas impacted @flotus greatly. If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids - rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe - we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children. #SheCares #ItsJustAJacket — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) June 21, 2018 Report

Pretty tone deaf

Katty Kay, BBC News World News presenter, Washington

Melania Trump's empathetic visit to the Mexican border risks being overshadowed by the unempathetic message on the back of her jacket.

It stretches credulity that the First Lady would make the effort to fly down to Texas, visit children, talk to staff and engage in this heartbreaking story only to deliberately undermine it with a callous choice of clothing.

It's not clear how this was allowed to slip through the careful WH protocols but it's a mistake on the part of her staff.

I give her the benefit of the doubt on compassion - but if she chose to wear this without thinking it was pretty tone deaf.

Twitter users were quick to criticise the first lady's jacket faux pas and the not-so-hidden message.

Mrs Trump made a previously unannounced visit to a child migrant detention centre on Thursday, saying she wanted to help reunited migrant children who were separated from their families.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Melania Trump: "I want to help reunite children with their families"

Her tour of the federally funded facility in McAllen, Texas, housing dozens of Central American children came as her husband's administration sought to quell the firestorm over migrant separations.

The majority of the 58 children housed at the facility crossed the border unaccompanied, but some were separated from their parents as part of the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy towards illegal immigration.