Image copyright AFP Image caption The US president arrived home insisting the world could now sleep easier

Donald Trump has declared that North Korea is no longer a nuclear threat, following his summit with Kim Jong-un.

The two leaders met on Tuesday, signing a brief declaration on denuclearisation and reducing tensions.

After arriving back in the US, the president also tweeted that "everybody can now feel much safer".

However, the credibility of that claim is in doubt. Many observers say the agreement does little to reduce North Korea's stockpile of weapons.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018 Report

Under the deal, the North retains its nuclear warheads, the missiles to launch them and has not agreed to any specific process to get rid of them.

Pyongyang has celebrated the summit as a great win for the country.

At a news conference after the meeting in Singapore on Tuesday, Mr Trump said he would lift sanctions against North Korea once "nukes are no longer a factor".

He also announced an unexpected end to US-South Korea military drills.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Trump Kim summit: Win-win, or a Kim win?

The move - long demanded by Pyongyang - has been seen as a major concession to North Korea and appeared to take US allies in the region by surprise.

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has arrived in South Korea to discuss this decision and the details of how denuclearisation could be achieved.