G7 summit: Trump's Trudeau jibe angers Canadians
Canadian media have reacted angrily to US President Donald Trump's spat with the country's leader Justin Trudeau following last week's G7 summit.
Mr Trump posted a string of tweets attacking the Canadian prime minister's personality just hours after leaving the divisive meeting in Quebec.
"[He] acted so meek and mild," he said. "Very dishonest and weak."
Mr Trudeau has vowed retaliatory action next month over US tariffs on steel and aluminium.
The tweets Mr Trump posted after the G7 contained direct attacks on the Canadian PM.
Some of Canada's most widely read newspapers hit back with angry editorials.
"He sulked his way through the first part of the meeting, gave his delegation the OK to sign the summit's pallid final communiqué, then threw a hissy fit and tore it up," the Toronto Star said.
"It was both dishonest and amateurish."
The newspaper said Mr Trump "chose to make up his own facts" about tariffs and trade.
The Globe and Mail newspaper was equally strong, branding the spat "one of the most flagrant manufactured crises ever perpetrated by an American administration against an ally".
"Mr Trump set an antagonistic tone for the summit by announcing, just prior to it, steep tariffs on Canadian and European steel and aluminium," it said.
French language daily Le Journal de Montreal said Mr Trudeau "became the scapegoat of Donald Trump and his advisers".
The leader of Canada's opposition Conservative Party accused the US of "divisive rhetoric and personal attacks".
Doug Ford, who was recently elected premier of Ontario, tweeted his support for Mr Trudeau.
Mr Trump kept up his rhetoric from Singapore, where he is attending a summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-un, condemning allies for the level of their payments towards Nato.