Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anthony Bourdain in New York City in April

US celebrity chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in his hotel room, aged 61, of a suspected suicide, CNN reports.

Bourdain was in Strasbourg, France, working on a shoot for his series, Parts Unknown, on CNN.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the cable network said in a statement on Friday.

Bourdain was a best-selling food, fiction and nonfiction author.

Image copyright Pete Souza Image caption Former President Barack Obama sits down for a meal with Anthony Bourdain at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam, in May 2016

CNN's statement continued: "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller.

"His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

He shot to fame in 2000 with a best-selling book called Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, a behind-the-scenes expose on the world of haute cuisine.

In the book he wrote candidly about his abuse of drugs, including cocaine, heroin and LSD.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Anthony Bourdain was romantically linked with Italian actress Asia Argento

His first TV show was A Cook's Tour on the Food Network in 2002. Three years later he joined the Travel Channel with Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, picking up two Emmy Awards.

He moved to CNN in 2013 with a new travel and food show Parts Unknown, which is in its 11th season.

He was married twice, firstly to his high-school sweetheart Nancy Putkoski in 1985. They divorced after 20 years.

Two years later he married mixed martial artist Ottavia Busia and they had a daughter, Ariane, born in 2007. He blamed the split partly on his constant travel for work.

Last year he was romantically linked with Italian actress Asia Argento.

Where to get help

From Canada or US: If you're in an emergency, please call 911

You can contact the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 1-800-273-8255 or the Crisis Test Line by texting HOME to 741741

Young people in need of help can call Kids Help Phone on 1-800-668-6868

If you are in the UK, you can call the Samaritans on 116123

For support and more information on emotional distress, click here.