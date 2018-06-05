US & Canada

Best posters from the very odd NSA archive

  • 5 June 2018

Long before it was at the centre of a huge spying scandal, the US National Security Agency had the communist threat to deal with - and wanted to make sure its staff did not spill secrets.

A vast archive of posters, apparently for display at the spy agency's offices, has been posted online thanks to a freedom-of-information request from governmentattic.org.

The website asked for "a digital/electronic copy of the NSA old security posters from the 1950s and 1960s", although confusingly it also got one featuring John Travolta.

Here are some of our favourites. The full, 139-page document, can be found here.

"Don't TALK yourself to death" - a skull features in an NSA security poster Image copyright NSA
"Mona only smiles about her secrets. Keep smiling" - an NSA security poster featuring the Mona Lisa Image copyright NSA
"Let security light up your life" - an NSA poster featuring a lightbulb Image copyright NSA
"Don't fumble - security is in your hands" Image copyright NSA
"Season's Greetings - PS don't forget security during the holidays" Image copyright NSA
"Security Fever - catch it!" an NSA security poster stars John Travolta Image copyright NSA
"A good start - be security conscious" - a baby stars in an NSA advert Image copyright NSA
A bear stamped with a Soviet hammer & sickle stars in an NSA security advert Image copyright NSA
"Don't blow your clearance mind on drugs" - an NSA security poster Image copyright NSA
"Secure all classified material" - an NSA poster Image copyright NSA
"Before you worry about outer space..." planets feature on an NSA poster Image copyright NSA
"Don't be tempted by an eager ear" - a elephant features in an NSA poster Image copyright NSA
All images via www.governmentattic.org

