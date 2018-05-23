Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Michael Rotondo: "They said you need to get a job"

A New York couple have won their legal battle to evict their 30-year-old son from home after he refused to leave.

During a hearing at the state's highest court in Syracuse, a judge praised Michael Rotondo's legal research, but ordered him to leave the house anyway.

Justice Donald Greenwood told the son his bid to remain in his parents' home another six months was "outrageous".

But Mr Rotondo, who legally represented himself, said it was the eviction notice that was outrageous.

"I don't see why they can't just, you know, wait a little bit for me to leave the house," Mr Rotondo argued, as his parents looked on, sitting with their lawyer.

He said six months was "a reasonable amount of time for someone who has been depending on persons for support".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Christina and Mark Rotondo were in court

The smiling judge urged him to speak to his parents, and to voluntarily leave the house, but Mr Rotondo refused.

"I want you out of that household," Judge Greenwood told him, according to ABC News.

In a court filing last week, Christina and Mark Rotondo described issuing several orders for their son to move out, starting on 2 February 2018.

"There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you," they wrote in one note, dated 18 February.

"Get one - you have to work!"

Image copyright CBS Image caption Mr Rotondo says his parents told him he could stay with them eight years ago after he lost his job

They also gave him $1,100 (£819) to leave, according to one letter, which suggested he sell some of his belongings including a broken-down Volkswagen Passat.

"I was originally hoping to give it back," he later told CBS outside the family home.

You may also be interested in:

"I had to spend it and I'm not sorry about it," he added, telling other local media that it went towards "expenses".

In court he acknowledged he has never contributed to household chores.

After Tuesday's hearing, Mr Rotondo summoned news cameras into a hallway for an impromptu press conference.

He told reporters he would appeal against the ruling, and that he had planned to move out of the home in Camillius, New York within three months anyway.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The home near Syracuse, New York that is at the centre of the family dispute

He said that his relationship with his parents has grown very strained, with the three of them never speaking or interacting inside the home.

"After a while it just kind of beats itself down to where there's nothing left," he said.

When asked how he can manage to avoid them, and whether he lives in a basement, he replied that he lives in a bedroom but did not want to provide more detail.

Mr Rotondo said that his parents said he could stay with them eight years ago after he lost his job.

He added that he has a job, but refused to answer questions about it, telling reporters that "my business is my business".

Mr Rotondo also complained the judge had not properly read his case.

He left court, presumably heading back to his parents' home.