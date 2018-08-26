John McCain: Before he was a politician
A look at John McCain's life before he entered US politics
Family portrait of John McCain circa 1944. (left to right: Roberta (John's Mother) Joe, John S. McCain III, Admiral John S. McCain, Sandy, John S. McCain, Jr.
John McCain's family in 1951 - (left to right) John, Roberta, Joe, John S. McCain, Jr.
John McCain with squadron members and a North American T-2 "Buckeye".
John McCain (C) being rescued from Hanoi's Truc Bach lake by several Hanoi residents after his Navy warplane was downed by Northern Vietnamese army
McCain lying on a bed in a Hanoi hospital as he was being given medical care for his injuries.
McCain waiting for the rest of the group to leave the bus at airport after being released as prisoner of war
McCain is welcomed home to Washington, DC by US President Richard Nixon
John McCain interviewed after leaving Vietnam, 24 April 1973