US & Canada

March For Our Lives: Images from the US and worldwide

  • 24 March 2018
Demonstrators chant as students and gun control advocates hold the "March for Our Lives" event demanding gun control after recent school shootings at a rally in Washington Image copyright Reuters

Hundreds of thousands of people are joining rallies across the US and beyond to call for stricter US gun laws in the wake of a school shooting that left 17 people dead.

Student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida have revitalised the nation's gun control debate after an attack on their school on 14 February.

They are spearheading the March for Our Lives campaign, which is holding events in some 800 cities in the US and around the world.

Washington DC

Thousands of people gather for March For Our Lives on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, USA Image copyright EPA
Image caption Tens of thousands gather on Pennsylvania Avenue
Michael J. Weissman, 18, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, where a mass shooting occurred last February 14 that left 17 dead, carries a sign as he and other participants hold the "March for Our Lives" event Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Michael Weissman, 18, is a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the latest high school to experience a mass shooting
People arrive for the March For Our Lives rally against gun violence in Washington, DC on March 24, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Students are leading the debate, but many others are involved
Participants arrive for the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, DC on 28 March 2018. Image copyright AFP

New York City

Protesters hold photos of victims of school shootings during a "March For Our Lives" demonstration demanding gun control in New York City Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Stories of the school shooting victims were shared at March For Our Lives events

Houston, Texas

Activists wear red robes and white bonnets based on "The Handmaid's Tale" before the "March for Our Lives" Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Activists wear red robes and white bonnets based on dystopian novel and TV series The Handmaid's Tale

Paris, France

A woman holds a poster which read "Protect Kids not Guns" as French and Americans gather near the Eiffel Tower on the Trocadero square in support of the US "March For Our Lives" movement, in Paris, France, Image copyright EPA

London, UK

Supporters of stricter gun control stage a "die in" during a solidarity rally with "March For Our Lives" outside the U.S. Embassy in London, Britain Image copyright EPA
Image caption Outside the US embassy, supporters staged a "die in" during a solidarity rally with March For Our Lives

Berlin, Germany

Demonstrators protest at the March for our Lives demonstration on March 24, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Image copyright Getty Images

Sao Paulo, Brazil

People take part in the "March for Our Lives", an organized demonstration to end gun violence in the United States, outside the U.S. Consulate in Sao Paulo, Brazil Image copyright Reuters

Photos are copyright.

More on this story