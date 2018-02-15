Image copyright PA Image caption The woman was 36 weeks pregnant when she was shot (file photo)

A baby was born with a bullet wound in the US state of Tennessee last weekend.

Its 19-year-old mother was shot and injured during an incident involving two cars on a motorway near Memphis, local media report.

The woman was 36 weeks pregnant when she was shot. She was taken to hospital where she required surgery, and where her baby was delivered.

The child was born with injuries and was in a critical condition, Memphis police said.

The woman's partner told police that three men in a dark-coloured Chevrolet Impala approached their car on the motorway, before shooting at it several times, according to Fox 2 News.

The mother was hit by gunfire three times in her right hip, the station reports.

The woman's vehicle had bullet holes, blood, and broken windows, the station reported.

Tennessee police have not said whether they believe that the woman's vehicle was deliberately targeted, according to local broadcaster WREG.

