Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Quentin Tarantino has worked closely with Harvey Weinstein on many of his films

US film director Quentin Tarantino has admitted knowing for years about movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's alleged misconduct toward women.

"I knew enough to do more than I did," Mr Tarantino told the New York Times.

His comments come as Los Angeles police are investigating Mr Weinstein over a suspected sexual assault in 2013.

The producer already faces allegations of sexual misconduct and assault from dozens of women. He has "unequivocally" denied having "non-consensual sex".

"There was more to it than just the normal rumours, the normal gossip. It wasn't second-hand. I knew he did a couple of these things," Mr Tarantino said in an interview with the US newspaper.

"I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard. If I had done the work I should have done then, I would have had to not work with him."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Weinstein was one of Hollywood's top producers

The Hollywood director has worked closely with Mr Weinstein on many of his films, including Django Unchained and Inglorious Basterds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles police announced its first investigation involving Mr Weinstein in California.

"The Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery Homicide Division has interviewed a potential sexual assault victim involving Harvey Weinstein which allegedly occurred in 2013," LAPD spokesman Sal Ramirez told the BBC.

"The case is under investigation. There is no more information at this time."

It falls within California's 10-year statute of limitations for the crime of rape, and could lead to a trial if prosecutors decide they have enough evidence to support a case against the filmmaker.

The alleged victim is a 38-year-old Italian model and actress, according to US media outlets.

She is reported to have met detectives this week.

Separate investigations into Harvey Weinstein are already under way in New York and London.

'Watershed moment'

Earlier on Thursday, the film star Tom Hanks said he believed there was now no way back for Mr Weinstein.

"We're at a watershed moment, this is a sea change," Mr Hanks told the BBC

"His last name will become a noun and a verb. It will become an identifying moniker for a state of being for which there was a before and an after."

Mr Hanks, who is on the board of the organisation behind the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said he could not comment on the recent decision to expel Mr Weinstein as a member.

Mr Weinstein also left the board of The Weinstein Company earlier this month.

He has admitted his behaviour has "caused a lot of pain" - but has described many of the allegations against him as "patently false".

His spokesperson has said that "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied" and that there were "never any acts of retaliation" against women who turned him down.