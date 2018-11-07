Image copyright Getty Images

It's the story that has dominated Donald Trump's presidency, but it's complicated.

In summary

US intelligence agencies believe Russia tried to sway the election in favour of Mr Trump and a special counsel is looking into whether anyone from his campaign colluded in the effort.

Any evidence?

Senior members of Mr Trump's team met Russian officials. Several of these meetings were not initially disclosed.

What meetings?

Ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn lied to the FBI about meeting the Russian ambassador to the US before Mr Trump took office.

The president's son, Donald Jr, met a Russian lawyer during the campaign who had "dirt" on Hillary Clinton, and adviser George Papadopoulos has admitted lying to the FBI about meetings with alleged go-betweens for Russia.

Who else is involved?

Former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was charged by the special counsel with financial crimes unrelated to the election, and has been convicted of some counts.

And the president?

Since he fired the man leading one of the investigations, ex-FBI Director James Comey, there are questions whether the president has obstructed justice.

The subsequent firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions this week has ignited fears that special counsel Robert Mueller may be undermined.

Want to know more?