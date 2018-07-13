Mr Trump arrived for his first visit to the UK as president on 12 July.



His first event was a black-tie dinner with Mrs May and British business leaders, but it was overshadowed by the publication of an interview the US president gave to The Sun newspaper.



In it, he said the UK would "probably not" get a trade deal with the US if the prime minister's Brexit plan goes ahead.



"If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal," he told the paper, adding that Mrs May's plan "will definitely affect trade with the United States, unfortunately in a negative way."



He also said Mrs May's blueprint for its post-Brexit relations with the EU was "a much different deal than the people voted on".



After the interview was published, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the president "likes and respects Prime Minister May very much", adding that he thought she was a "really terrific person".



Mr Trump also renewed his criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, saying he has "done a very bad job on terrorism" by allowing so many migrants to come to the city.



Asked about the protests that greeted his arrival in the UK, he insisted many people were "delighted" he was visiting, adding: "I get thousands of notifications from people in the UK that they love the President of the United States."



Mr Trump will meet the Queen, although there will be no open carriage ride with her through the streets of the capital as the trip was designated a "working visit" rather than an official state visit.



He had been expected to visit in February to open the new $1bn (£738m) embassy but, having voiced his displeasure, that trip was cancelled.



He tweeted afterwards: "Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for "peanuts," only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!"