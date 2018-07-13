US & Canada

What has President Trump said about your country?

  • 13 July 2018

In November 2016, the US elected a man who prefers plain speaking to the language of diplomacy.

Find out what President Donald Trump has said about your country, which foreign leaders he has met or called since taking office, and which countries he has mentioned in his tweets.

Afghanistan

happy emoji
1 Meeting
2 Phone calls
5 Tweets
"It was a pleasure to have President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan with us this morning!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 21 Sept 2017
There are still 14,000 Nato military personnel in Afghanistan, mostly American (Getty Images)

Afghanistan has been near the top of every president's in-tray since US forces invaded the country in 2001.

On the campaign trail, he repeatedly described the war in Afghanistan as a "disaster" and talked about pulling the remaining 10,000 or so US troops out of the country.

But in September, the US agreed to send 3,000 extra troops to bolster the US contingent there as the Taliban gained ground and security deteriorated.

Earlier in the year, the US used the largest non-nuclear bomb ever deployed in combat, targeting a tunnel complex near Afghanistan's border with Pakistan that was said to have been used by the so-called Islamic State group (IS).

Around 100 IS militants were thought to have been killed in the huge blast and President Trump praised his armed forces for "another successful job".

Afghan officials said the attack had been carried out in co-ordination with the government in Kabul, but former President Hamid Karzai said the country should not be used as a "testing ground for new and dangerous weapons".

Mr Trump and Mr Ghani met during the UN General Assembly in September 2017 to discuss their commitment to combating terrorism and improving economic development opportunities for American companies in Afghanistan.

Argentina

happy emoji
1 Meeting
6 Phone calls
5 Tweets
"Great talk with my friend President Mauricio Macri of Argentina this week. He is doing such a good job for Argentina. I support his vision for transforming his country's economy"
- @realDonaldTrump, 17 May 2018

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri is a relative newcomer to politics, but his relationship with Donald Trump dates back decades to when he and his father were doing business in 1980s New York.

That relationship came under scrutiny when Mr Macri called the US president-elect in November 2016 to congratulate him on his victory.

According to reports in Argentina, Mr Trump asked the Argentine president for help with a stalled building project by one of his companies in Buenos Aires - a claim both men denied.

Since then the pair have spoken on the phone a few times, most recently in May, to discuss Argentina's role in the region and the political crisis in Venezuela. They've also met once at the White House.

Australia

happy emoji
3 Meetings
2 Phone calls
7 Tweets
"Spoke to PM @TurnbullMalcolm of Australia. He is committed to having a very fair and reciprocal military and trade relationship. Working very quickly on a security agreement so we don't have to impose steel or aluminum tariffs on our ally, the great nation of Australia!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 9 Mar 2018

Australia has been one of America's closest allies in recent years, with its troops fighting alongside the US in Iraq and Afghanistan. But that relationship came under strain almost as soon as President Trump entered the White House.

Mr Trump was said to have had a "contentious" phone call with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the end of January, reportedly over a deal agreed with President Obama that the US would take in about 1,200 refugees who had been denied entry into Australia.

A Washington Post report said Mr Trump abruptly ended the planned one-hour phone call after just 25 minutes having condemned the refugee agreement as "the worst deal ever". President Trump, who later publicly criticised the deal as "dumb", insisted the phone call had been "civil" while Mr Turnbull said it was a "very frank and forthright" conversation.

Last summer, footage leaked to the media showing Mr Turnbull poking fun at his US counterpart at a dinner for media but both US and Australia dismissed the incident as harmless fun.

The pair have held three meetings since Mr Trump came into office. During the latest, at the White House in February, Mr Trump said: "The relationship we have with Australia is a terrific relationship, and probably stronger now than ever before — maybe because of our relationship, our friendship."

Belgium

neutral emoji
1 Meeting
0 Phone calls
2 Tweets

Events passed off without incident on Mr Trump's first visit to Belgium as president in May 2017, when he met King Philippe and Queen Mathilde before taking part in a Nato summit.

Mr Trump met Prime Minister Charles Michel at the summit, praising Belgian contributions the fight against the Islamic State group and noting the "critical importance of Belgian F-16s flying missions in Iraq and Syria".

He also took the chance to remind him of "the responsibility of all nations to share our common defense burden," and to meet Nato spending commitments - a topic Mr Trump raised again at the 2018 Nato summit in Brussels.

No one seems to have mentioned his campaign trail claims that Brussels was a "hellhole" or the geographically dubious "Belgium is a beautiful city".

Brazil

neutral emoji
1 Meeting
0 Phone calls
0 Tweets

Despite being South America's most influential country, Mr Trump has had little to say about Brazil so far.

The president has met Michel Temer, his Brazilian counterpart, just once - at a working dinner he hosted in New York with representatives from Colombia, Panama and Argentina to discuss the situation in Venezuela.

Vice-President Mike Pence did speak to Mr Temer on the phone in June this year but the topic of conversation was not Venezuela but rather "Brazil-US cooperation on the peaceful uses of outer space".

Botswana

angry emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
0 Tweets
"Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?"
- President Trump's widely reported comments made in private during a meeting on immigration, 11 Jan 2018

Mr Trump's reported remark came as lawmakers from both parties visited him to propose a bipartisan immigration deal. Democratic Senator Richard Durbin had just been discussing US temporary residency permits granted to citizens of countries hit by natural disasters, war or epidemics, when Mr Trump asked, "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?"

Mr Trump tweeted that he had used "tough" language but not that specific term. Senator Durbin responded by saying Mr Trump used "racist" language.

As the African Union expressed "shock, dismay and outrage" and demanded an apology, Botswana summoned the US ambassador and asked the envoy "to clarify if Botswana is regarded as a 'shithole' country given that there are Botswana nationals residing in the US."

According to the Washington Post, Mr Trump told lawmakers the US should instead be taking in migrants from countries like Norway, whose prime minister visited him a day earlier, or Asian nations.

Canada

neutral emoji
4 Meetings
12 Phone calls
33 Tweets
"Canada has treated our Agricultural business and Farmers very poorly for a very long period of time. Highly restrictive on Trade! They must open their markets and take down their trade barriers!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 1 Jun 2018
Justin Trudeau deftly handled President Trump's dominant handshake (AFP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the first dozen or so world leaders to visit the White House under Donald Trump and could be pleased with how it went.

Not only did he deal with President Trump's fierce handshake, he also got a guarantee that the White House would only be making "tweaks" to its relationship with Canada.

Mr Trudeau, meanwhile, admitted that the two men had several differences, most notably on accepting refugees, but said the "last thing Canadians expect is for me to come down and lecture another country on how they choose to govern themselves".

The relationship between the two leaders has become strained since that first meeting though and tensions came to the surface in June at a G7 summit in Quebec.

When Mr Trudeau said he would not be pushed around by the US at a post-summit press conference, Mr Trump responded by refusing to sign the joint G7 communique on trade before tweeting that the Canadian leader "acts hurt when called out". Mr Trump's top economic aide later said Mr Trudeau had "stabbed us in the back" while another adviser said there was "a special place in Hell for any leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy" with the president.

With Mr Trump set to continue his tough stance on trade, it's unclear how US-Canada relations will develop during the rest of his term.

Chile

neutral emoji
0 Meetings
1 Phone call
0 Tweets

Mr Trump spoke to President Sebastian Pinera, a conservative like himself, in January to congratulate him on his election win. President Trump emphasised his desire to work with President Pinera on "issues of mutual interest," according to a read-out of the call.

The two billionaire presidents - Mr Pinera's estimated personal fortune is about $2.7bn (£2bn) - also discussed their "desire to see democracy restored for the Venezuelan people."

China

neutral emoji
4 Meetings
10 Phone calls
87 Tweets
"In the coming months and years ahead I look forward to building an even STRONGER relationship between the United States and China."
@realDonaldTrump, 9 Nov 2017
President Donald Trump and China"s President Xi Jinping arrive at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People on November 9, 2017 in Beijing, China. (Getty Images)

Donald Trump mentioned China so frequently on the campaign trail it turned into a meme. He repeatedly called the Communist state a "currency manipulator" and even accused them of "raping" the US.

Since the election, however, most of the interactions between the two leaders have focused on the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

Mr Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida with open arms and described the pair's relationship as "outstanding".

He decided against a round of golf with China's leader though - Mr Xi has shut down several golf courses since coming into power and banned the Communist Party's 88 million members from teeing off.

President Xi also welcomed Mr Trump to China in November last year for discussions on North Korea and international trade. The trip appeared to go well, with Mr Trump describing the Chinese leader as a "very special man".

The US president called on China to be tougher on North Korea until they agreed to come to the negotiating table - a stance that paid off when Mr Trump met Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June.

But away from North Korea, US-China relations have been more complicated with Mr Trump going on the offensive over trade and imposing tariffs on over $30bn of Chinese goods.

"When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win," he tweeted in March.

China responded by putting its own tariffs on US goods in place and at the moment, it's difficult to predict how the trade war will develop.

Colombia

neutral emoji
2 Meetings
3 Phone calls
1 Tweet

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos visited the White House in May last year after reports of a secret meeting between Mr Trump and two former Colombian presidents.

The White House brushed off the claims, saying the two former Colombian leaders were invited to the president's Mar-a-Lago Club by one of its members and the leaders shared a handshake.

The pair also discussed the Colombian government's peace process with the Farc rebel group, which gave up its weapons in June 2017.

Mr Trump also met President Santos in New York in September, along with other South American leaders, to discuss the Venezuela crisis.

Cuba

angry emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
3 Tweets
"To the Cuban government, I say: Put an end to the abuse of dissidents. Release the political prisoners. Stop jailing innocent people."
Donald Trump, speech in Miami 16 June 2017

Mr Trump said he was "cancelling" President Barack Obama's deal to thaw relations with Cuba, saying he was re-imposing certain travel and trade restrictions eased by his predecessor.

But the president's approach has not scrapped all of the Obama-era policy regarding the island nation.

Both countries will keep their embassies open in each other's capitals, commercial flights will continue and US tourists can still return home with Cuban goods.

During a speech in Miami's Little Havana neighbourhood, where Mr Trump signed a directive outlining his policy, he lambasted the deal with the "brutal" Castro government as "terrible" and "misguided".

He said the US would not lift sanctions on Cuba until "all political prisoners are freed" and vowed to "help the Cuban people themselves form businesses and pursue much better lives".

Denmark

neutral emoji
1 Meeting
0 Phone calls
1 Tweet
"This administration should be judged by its actions, and not single tweets, because it's tough to get all the nuance out in 140 characters"
- Prime Minister Rasmussen after meeting with President Trump, 31 Mar 2017
President Trump described Mr Rasmussen as a "terrific guy" (Getty Images)

Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen was one of the first world leaders to meet Donald Trump at the White House.

Their talks at the end of March 2017 focused on the future of the Nato alliance and President Trump "urged" the Danish leader to commit to the target of spending 2% of his country's GDP on defence.

The meeting appeared to go well, with Mr Rasmussen saying afterwards that he was "more positive" about Denmark's relationship with the US than when he "evaluated the situation right after the [US] election."

Egypt

love emoji
3 Meetings
9 Phone calls
5 Tweets
"I just want to let everybody know in case there was any doubt that we are very much behind President Sisi"
- President Trump during a press conference with President Sisi, 3 Apr 2017
Mr Trump praised Egypt's leader after talks at the White House (Getty Images)

Donald Trump first met Abdul Fattah al-Sisi - a "fantastic guy" - in September 2016 and when he won the election two months later, Mr Sisi was reportedly the first foreign leader to call him.

Their close relationship has continued since Mr Trump's inauguration and President Sisi visited the White House at the start of April for the first time since he led a military coup in Egypt in 2013.

Human rights groups, however, have criticised the US president for meeting a man who led a violent crackdown against the Muslim Brotherhood group which left more than 1,000 people dead.

But officials say Mr Trump is seeking to "reboot" relations between the two countries because he sees a stable Egypt as an invaluable ally in the battle against the so-called Islamic State group.

Mr Sisi, who wants to ensure Egypt continues to receive US military aid worth about $1.3bn a year, has praised President Trump as someone who has a "deep and great understanding" of the Middle East.

The two met again during Mr Trump's first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia, where the US president said he hoped to visit Cairo soon. At a summit in Riyadh, Mr Trump said Mr Sisi had "done a tremendous job under trying circumstance".

An image of Mr Trump, Mr Sisi and Saudi King Salman placing their hands on a glowing orb at the meeting also set social media abuzz.

The pair also held another meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in November last year.

El Salvador

angry emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
1 Tweet
"Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?"
- President Trump's widely reported comments made in private during a meeting on immigration, 11 Jan 2018

Mr Trump's reported remark came as lawmakers from both parties visited him to propose a bipartisan immigration deal. Democratic Senator Richard Durbin had just been discussing US temporary residency permits granted to citizens of countries hit by natural disasters, war or epidemics, when Mr Trump asked, "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?"

Mr Trump tweeted that he had used "tough" language but not that specific term. Senator Durbin responded by saying Mr Trump used "racist" language and that the president did call some African nations "shitholes".

According to the Washington Post, Mr Trump told lawmakers the US should instead be taking in migrants from countries like Norway, whose prime minister visited him a day earlier, or Asian nations.

Mr Trump's administration announced in January 2018 that it would cancel permits that allow nearly 200,000 people from El Salvador to live and work in the US.

They were granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS) after earthquakes rocked the Central American country in 2001.

Salvadoreans now have until 9 September 2019 to leave or face deportation, unless they find a legal way to stay.

France

happy emoji
6 Meetings
26 Phone calls
27 Tweets
"Great bilateral meetings at Élysée Palace w/ President @EmmanuelMacron. The friendship between our two nations and ourselves is unbreakable."
- @realDonaldTrump, 13 Jul 2017

President Trump accepted an invitation to attend 2017's Bastille Day celebrations in France after a somewhat rocky start with the French president .

Before Emmanuel Macron was elected in May 2017, Mr Trump suggested in a tweet that a deadly attack on a police bus in Paris would "have a big effect" on the election.

Many thought Mr Trump was referring to National Front leader Marie Le Pen, the anti-immigrant and anti-globalisation candidate who lost to Mr Macron. But Mr Trump later refused to comment on the election and congratulated Mr Macron in a tweet.

Mr Macron described his white-knuckled handshake with Mr Trump at their first meeting in May last year in Brussels as "not innocent".

But since then their relationship has warmed, with Mr Trump describing the Bastille Day parade as "one of the greatest parades I've ever seen" and saying the US relationship with France was "stronger than ever".

President Macron visited the White House in April this year and was also given the honour of making an address to the US Congress. His speech was described as a "thinly veiled rebuke" to President Trump by the BBC's North America editor, Jon Sopel.

But despite that and the various differences the two men have on policy, they appear to get on well and Mr Trump has spoken to President Macron on the phone more than any other world leader.

Georgia

neutral emoji
1 Meeting
0 Phone calls
1 Tweet
"Honored to welcome Georgia Prime Minister, Giorgi Kvirikashvili to the @WhiteHouse today with @VP Mike Pence."
- @realDonaldTrump, 8 May 2017

President Trump has yet to formally meet with or call the Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, though he did pose for a photo and tweeted a welcome message when the leader visited Washington and met with Vice-President Mike Pence.

During his White House visit, the Trump Administration thanked Mr Kvirikashvili for Georgia's sacrifices fighting with NATO forces in Afghanistan and also vowed to explore better trade relations between the two countries.

Germany

neutral emoji
5 Meetings
11 Phone calls
21 Tweets
"Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel"
- @realDonaldTrump, 18 Mar 2017
President Trump looked a little awkward alongside Chancellor Merkel (Getty Images)

When Donald Trump won the US election he did so with the isolationist slogan of "America First", leading many to declare German Chancellor Angela Merkel as the new leader of the free world.

Her pivotal role in global politics could be seen clearly on the White House call sheet during Mr Trump's first few months in office - she was one of the world leaders he spoke to most frequently and she also paid the new president a visit in March 2017.

President Trump's tone towards Mrs Merkel has changed significantly since he took office. In 2015, he took to Twitter to describe her as the "person who is ruining Germany" after Time magazine picked her as their person of the year.

The German leader clearly noticed Mr Trump's disparaging comments, saying at their joint press conference that she's "always said it's much, much better to talk to one another and not about one another".

The meeting appeared amicable enough - albeit with one eye-catching moment of awkwardness - but some reports suggested Mrs Merkel was unimpressed with Mr Trump's command of policy details.

The pair have met several times and spoken on the phone regularly since that first meeting, but there has been a more adversarial tone to Mr Trump's comments on Germany recently.

On immigration, Mr Trump tweeted: "The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition."

On Nato and trade, he tweeted: "Presidents have been trying unsuccessfully for years to get Germany and other rich NATO Nations to pay more toward their protection from Russia. They pay only a fraction of their cost. The U.S. pays tens of Billions of Dollars too much to subsidize Europe, and loses Big on Trade!"

Greece

neutral emoji
1 Meeting
0 Phone calls
2 Tweets

The visit of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the White House in October could have been awkward, after he openly criticized Mr Trump during the campaign and even called him "evil".

But the two held a cordial joint press conference and Trump joked about the Greek leader's past remarks: "I wish I knew before my speech".

He added: "The American people stand with the Greek people as they recover from the economic crisis that recently afflicted their nation."

The Greek leader said the two had a productive exchange and he shared common values with the US.

Haiti

angry emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
1 Tweet
"Why do we need more Haitians? Take them out."
- President Trump's widely reported comments made in private during a meeting on immigration, 11 Jan 2018

Mr Trump's reported remark came as lawmakers from both parties visited him to propose a bipartisan immigration deal. He tweeted that he had "never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said 'take them out.'"

Democratic Senator Richard Durbin had just been discussing US temporary residency permits granted to citizens of countries hit by natural disasters, war or epidemics, when Mr Trump reportedly asked, "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?"

Mr Trump tweeted that he had used "tough" language but not that specific term. Senator Durbin responded by saying Mr Trump used "racist" language.

According to the Washington Post, Mr Trump told lawmakers the US should instead be taking in migrants from countries like Norway, whose prime minister visited him a day earlier, or Asian nations.

In 2017, the Department of Homeland Security announced that Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation, granted to Haiti following the 2010 earthquake, would end in July 2019.

Haiti's US Ambassador Paul Altidor told the BBC the idea that "we're simply immigrants who come here to take advantage of the US" is wrong.

Honduras

angry emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
2 Tweets
"Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?"
- President Trump's widely reported comments made in private during a meeting on immigration, 11 Jan 2018

Democratic Senator Richard Durbin had just been discussing US temporary residency permits granted to citizens of countries hit by natural disasters, war or epidemics, when Mr Trump asked "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?"

Mr Trump tweeted that he had used "tough" language but not that specific term. Senator Durbin said Mr Trump used "racist" language and that the president did call some African nations "shitholes".

According to the Washington Post, Mr Trump told lawmakers the US should instead be taking in migrants from countries like Norway, whose prime minister visited him a day earlier, or Asian nations.

In June of this year, the Trump administration announced that it was ending the temporary protection status that had granted nearly 60,000 Hondurans the right to live in the US, meaning they could be forced to leave the the country by 5 January 2020.

Hondurans were granted this status after Hurricane Mitch hit the Central American country in 1998, but the Department of Homeland Security said conditions in the country had "notably improved" since the disaster.

The move came a couple of months after Mr Trump has complained that a "caravan" of migrants from Honduras were making their way towards the US, tweeting: "Honduras, Mexico and many other countries that the US is very generous to, sends many of their people to our country through our WEAK IMMIGRATION POLICIES. Caravans are heading here. Must pass tough laws and build the WALL."

India

happy emoji
2 Meetings
5 Phone calls
3 Tweets

President Trump has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice, once at the White House and once at the Association of South East Nations summit in the Philippines last November.

At the White House, the two leaders shared a warm embrace in front of reporters before vowing to fight terrorism together and praising US-India relations.

"The relationship between India and the United States has never been stronger, never been better," said Mr Trump, who describes himself and Mr Modi as "world leaders in social media".

President Trump has yet to visit India himself, but he dispatched his daughter, Ivanka, there last November for what was described by local media as a "royal visit".

She was given the red-carpet treatment in Hyderabad, one of India's tech hubs, with local authorities reported to have removed beggars from the streets before her arrival as well as rushing through repairs to roads.

Indonesia

grimace emoji
1 Meeting
1 Phone call
0 Tweets
"Donald Trump said 'my friends are many in Indonesia and I have businesses in Indonesia.' He said this"
- President Joko Widodo to Indonesian journalists, 22 Jan 2017
Donald Trump's election win was the top story in Indonesia in November 2016 (Getty Images)

Mr Trump has held one meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo so far, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg in July 2017.

The two leaders also attended the Riyadh Summit in Saudi Arabia in May 2017, but they did not have a one-on-one meeting.

Mr Widodo didn't get an invitation to Mr Trump's inauguration, but Indonesian businessman Hary Tanoesoedibjo reportedly did and the president's relationship with him has raised eyebrows in the US.

Mr Tanoesoedibjo is overseeing the development of a Trump Hotel in West Java and another resort in Bali and recently told an Indonesian magazine that he has "close access" to the US president.

Iran

angry emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
36 Tweets
"Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 1 Jan 2018

While Donald Trump hasn't spoken to Iran's leader since coming to power, he has spent a lot of his time talking about the country.

One of his administration's first moves was to impose new sanctions against the country in response to a ballistic missile test, which Tehran said had not violated a UN resolution on its nuclear activities.

The US confirmed that Tehran was continuing to comply with the UN agreement but Mr Trump labelled it a "terrible deal" and ordered a review into it nonetheless.

During a trip to Israel in 2017, Mr Trump said Iran "must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon - never, ever - and must cease its deadly funding, training and equipping of terrorists and militias."

He later claimed in a tweet that Iran was working with North Korea to develop nuclear weapons.

Then in May this year, President Trump finally decided to pull out of the UN agreement with Iran, saying: "It is clear to me that we cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of this deal."

Going against advice from European allies, he said he would reimpose economic sanctions that were waived when the deal was signed in 2015.

Continuing his hardline stance, in June the US threatened to enforce sanctions on countries that have not stopped importing Iranian oil by November 2018.

Iraq

happy emoji
1 Meeting
4 Phone calls
7 Tweets
"I want to thank you very much for being here, great respect for you. I know you're working very hard, [my staff] have all been telling me that you're doing a job - it's not an easy job, it's a very tough job"
- President Trump to Prime Minister Abadi at the White House, 20 Mar 2017
President Trump welcomed Prime Minister Abadi to the White House in March last year (Getty Images)

Donald Trump made defeating the so-called Islamic State group (IS) the focus of much of his campaign, so Iraq is central to his foreign policy objectives.

However, his relationship with Iraq's leaders got off to a bumpy start when he called for a ban on the travel of people from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iraq.

The ban was eventually blocked by US judges, and when the Trump administration tried to implement a similar order a few weeks later, Iraq was left off the list - and judges blocked it again anyway.

That omission came after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi spoke to President Trump over the phone on 10 February amid a large-scale offensive by his army to retake the city of Mosul from IS fighters.

Mr Abadi travelled to the US a few weeks later for a meeting at the White House, when President Trump told reporters: "Our main thrust is we have to get rid of [IS]. We're going to get rid of [IS]. It will happen. It's happening right now."

In July last year, Mr Abadi formally declared victory over IS in Mosul and Mr Trump congratulated his Iraqi counterpart, saying the city had been "liberated from its long nightmare" under the rule of IS.

Ireland

happy emoji
2 Meetings
1 Phone call
2 Tweets
"It was my honor to welcome Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland to the @WhiteHouse!"
-@realDonaldTrump, 15 Mar 2018

The Trump administration's plans to toughen America's immigration laws have been focused on Mexico and the Middle East, but they could also affect thousands of unregistered Irish immigrants in the US.

Former Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny raised this issue with President Trump when he visited the White House in March last year, saying there were "millions out there who want to... make America great."

The taoiseach traditionally presents the new US president with a bowl of shamrocks and Mr Kenny did so while making his views on President Trump's immigration policies clear.

Mr Trump avoided mentioning immigration during the pair's joint remarks, but he did tell reporters: "We love Ireland and we love the people of Ireland."

Mr Trump met the new taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, at the White House's St Patrick's Day celebrations in March, saying the two had "become friends — fast friends — over a short period of time."

Mr Varadkar was confirmed as Ireland's youngest and first openly gay leader in June 2017.

After the meeting at the White House, Mr Varadkar said there was "enthusiasm from the administration to work on a solution" for the thousands of undocumented Irish immigrants that are in the US.

Mr Trump has business interests in Ireland in the form of a golf course and resort in Doonbeg, County Clare.

Israel

love emoji
5 Meetings
5 Phone calls
19 Tweets
"I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. I am also directing the State Department to begin preparation to move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem…"
- @realDonaldTrump on his Presidential Proclamation, 6 Dec 2017
Mike Pence watches (right), as Donald Trump holds up his proclamation on Jerusalem's policy (EPA)

President Trump looked set to follow a fairly traditional path in his relationship with America's closest ally, Israel.

He was quick to invite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House and during a visit to Tel Aviv in May 2017, he said he came to "reaffirm the unbreakable bond" between the US and Israel and that there was a "rare opportunity to bring security and stability and peace" to the region.

At the UN General Assembly in September, Mr Trump stressed America's commitment to Israel's security and fair treatment at the United Nations. The two leaders also discussed their continuing efforts to achieve an enduring Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement.

In August, Mr Trump tweeted that "Peace in the Middle East would be a truly great legacy for ALL people!"

But by December he had chosen a new path, recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, to the amazement of much of the international community.

The UN General Assembly backed a resolution calling on the US to withdraw the decision, leading to Trump threatening to cut financial aid to those who backed the resolution.

Italy

neutral emoji
3 Meetings
2 Phone calls
5 Tweets
"Just met the new Prime Minister of Italy, @GiuseppeConteIT, a really great guy. He will be honored in Washington, at the @WhiteHouse, shortly. He will do a great job - the people of Italy got it right!"
-@realDonaldTrump, 9 Jun 2018

In a sign of how fast politics moves in the country, President Trump has already met two Italian prime ministers.

The first, Paolo Gentiloni, was welcomed to the White House in April last year and his relationship with Mr Trump appeared amicable enough.

But the president was clearly more excited when he met Giuseppe Conte, the leader of a populist coalition who became Italy's 58th prime minister in June.

After the brief meeting at the G7 summit in Canada, during which Mr Conte backed Mr Trump's call for Russia to be readmitted to the group, the US president called Mr Conte a "great guy" and announced he would be visiting the White House in July.

Jamaica

happy emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
1 Tweet
"Even Usain Bolt from Jamaica, one of the greatest runners and athletes of all time, showed RESPECT for our National Anthem!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 27 Sept 2017

Amid the NFL national anthem controversy, President Trump singled out Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt as an example for other sportspeople to follow.

He tweeted: "Even Usain Bolt from Jamaica, one of the greatest runners and athletes of all time, showed RESPECT for our National Anthem!"

Mr Trump had criticised NFL players who kneel during the national anthem as a protest, to highlight the treatment of black Americans.

Japan

love emoji
9 Meetings
18 Phone calls
36 Tweets
"My visit to Japan and friendship with PM Abe will yield many benefits, for our great Country. Massive military & energy orders happening+++!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 6 Nov 2017
Shinzo Abe was invited out for golf by President Trump while visiting Florida (AFP)

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has developed a strong relationship with President Trump, with the pair having met several times both in the US and in Japan.

Mr Abe has visited Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida twice so far, playing golf with the president on both occasions.

The pair also found time for a round of golf when President Trump visited Japan in November last year - although Mr Abe may want to forget about that after he took a tumble into a bunker on the course.

Mr Trump has described US-Japan relations as a "very crucial alliance" and it has proved to be just that as the president has embarked on negotiations with neighbouring North Korea.

Mr Abe will be hoping that his relationship with the president will keep Japan at the front of his mind as he pursues a diplomatic solution to the North Korean crisis.

Away from North Korea, Mr Trump has also been talking to Mr Abe about trade between the two countries but the tone appears more amicable than it is with others - for now.

In June, he tweeted: "PM Abe and I are also working to improve the trading relationship between the US and Japan, something we have to do. The US seeks a bilateral deal with Japan that is based on the principle of fairness and reciprocity."

Jordan

happy emoji
4 Meetings
3 Phone calls
6 Tweets
"I am deeply committed to preserving our strong relationship & to strengthening America's long-standing support for Jordan"
- @realDonaldTrump, 5 Apr 2017
King Abdullah has met with Donald Trump several times since he became president (Getty Images)

Jordan's King Abdullah was the first Arab leader to meet President Trump and has had three further meetings since.

The first occasion came in February on the sidelines of the National Prayer Breakfast, an annual event held in Washington DC, and appeared to be little more than a brief conversation.

King Abdullah was invited back to the capital in April last year for an official meeting with President Trump at the White House and he was back in Washington DC in June this year as well.

Jordan is a key member of the US-led coalition in the fight against the so-called Islamic State group (IS) in Iraq and Syria and Mr Trump has praised the king and his armed forces for their help.

"Jordanian service members have made tremendous sacrifices in this battle against the enemies of civilisation, and I want to thank all of them for their, really, just incredible courage," Mr Trump said.

Kenya

neutral emoji
0 Meetings
1 Phone call
0 Tweets

US relations with Kenya are likely to be very different under Donald Trump to how they were under Barack Obama, whose father was Kenyan.

Mr Trump's decision to speak to the leaders of three African nations - Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa - before speaking to Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta was taken as a snub by some in the country.

The two leaders discussed security in the region and President Trump praised Kenya's "significant contributions" to the African Union force fighting against the al-Shabaab group in neighbouring Somalia.

The US in May suspended $21m of funding to Kenya's ministry of health over corruption allegations and weak account procedures, according to the state department. Kenya has said it would strengthen its accounting.

Kuwait

happy emoji
1 Meeting
2 Phone calls
1 Tweet

President Trump met the emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, during his May visit to Saudi Arabia.

During his visit, he called the leader a "special person" and said Kuwait's purchasing of "tremendous amounts of our military equipment" means "jobs, jobs, jobs" for Americans.

The emir then visited the White House in September 2017 and held a joint press conference, during which Mr Trump claimed the relationship between the US and Kuwait "has never been stronger - never, ever".

President Trump also referenced the "tremendous investments" that Kuwait has made in the US, especially in plane sales. Mr Trump lamented to New York and New Jersey politicians after the press conference that his plane was not as big as the emir's, according to Politico.

Libya

grimace emoji
1 Meeting
0 Phone calls
1 Tweet
"We would be so much better off if Gaddafi would be in charge right now"
- Donald Trump at a Republican presidential debate in Texas, 25 Feb 2016

Mr Trump cited Libya as an example of the failure of Western military intervention regularly on his way to winning the US election, but the record shows he backed it at the time.

The country has been beset by chaos since Nato-backed forces helped rebel fighters overthrow long-serving ruler Col Muammar Gaddafi in October 2011. Fighters aligned to the so-called Islamic State group (IS) have threatened to cause further chaos in recent years.

President Trump held a meeting with Libya's prime minister, Fayez Al-Sarraj, at the White House in December last year during which they discussed political reconciliation in the country and the threat from IS.

But the US leader is keen to take a less engaged approach to the country, telling reporters he did not "see a role" there for the US.

Mexico

neutral emoji
1 Meeting
6 Phone calls
40 Tweets
"With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other."
- @realDonaldTrump, 27 Aug 2017
Donald Trump's harsh rhetoric towards Mexico during the US election campaign turned him into a pantomime villain south of the border (Getty Images)

No Donald Trump rally during the presidential campaign was complete without the crowd chanting "Build the wall, build the wall!"

It was the policy that defined Mr Trump's insurgent run for office, so it was little surprise that who would pay for the wall caused a diplomatic dispute just days into his presidency.

Mr Trump, who has said repeatedly that Mexico will pay it, officially announced his intention to build the wall in an executive order signed on 25 January 2017.

Two days later, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto used a televised address to tell Mr Trump: "I've said time and again: Mexico won't pay for any wall."

More than a year later, Mr Trump is still tweeting about it: "Our Southern Border is under siege. Congress must act now to change our weak and ineffective immigration laws. Must build a Wall."

Construction on the wall is yet to start because Mr Trump needs Congress to pass the funding for it, but there is evidence that law enforcement agencies on the border have been given more power.

Mr Pena Nieto, who has now been replaced, met Mr Trump once on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany last July. He was due to visit the White House but twice cancelled planned trips because of disagreements with the US president.

The most recent one came in February when Mr Trump is said to have lost his temper during a phone call with Mr Pena Nieto when he refused to change his position on the wall.

Mr Trump appears to have changed tack with Mexico's new leader, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. They spoke for the first time at the beginning of July and, according to Mr López Obrador, the wall was not brought up by Mr Trump.

How long the cordial tone lasts is unclear, but Mr Trump is sending a delegation to meet the new leader, including his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

New Zealand

happy emoji
1 Meeting
2 Phone calls
0 Tweets
Jacinda Ardern and Donald Trump at the APEC summit

Did Mr Trump mistake New Zealand's prime minister for the wife of Canadian leader Justin Trudeau at November's APEC meeting in Vietnam?

PM Jacinta Ardern denied Mr Trump had made that error, telling TVNZ that "Someone observed that they thought that it happened, but in all my interactions, certainly President Trump didn't seem to have confused me when I interacted with him. But someone else observed this."

Mr Trump certainly seems to have recognised her when he patted her on the shoulder at a gala dinner during the summit and declared "This lady caused a lot of upset in her country".

"I said, 'You know', laughing, 'no-one marched when I was elected'," she told the website newsroom.co.nz.

Nicaragua

angry emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
0 Tweets
"Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?"
- President Trump's widely reported comments made in private during a meeting on immigration, 11 Jan 2018

Democratic Senator Richard Durbin had just been discussing US temporary residency permits granted to citizens of countries hit by natural disasters, war or epidemics, when Mr Trump asked "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?"

Mr Trump tweeted that he had used "tough" language but not that specific term. Senator Durbin said Mr Trump used "racist" language and that the president did call some African nations "shitholes".

According to the Washington Post, Mr Trump told lawmakers the US should instead be taking in migrants from countries like Norway, whose prime minister visited him a day earlier, or Asian nations.

Mr Trump's administration announced in November 2017 that it would remove the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Nicaragua, introduced in 1999 after Hurricane Mitch devastated Central America.

Thousands of Nicaraguans living in the US will now have until 5 January 2019 to seek "an alternative lawful immigration status" or leave.

Nigeria

grimace emoji
2 Meetings
1 Phone call
1 Tweet
"President Trump assured the Nigerian president of US readiness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism"
- A statement from the Nigerian presidency after a phone call with President Trump, 13 Feb 2017

President Trump caused some controversy when he first spoke to Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari over the phone in February last year.

During the call, Mr Trump signalled his intention to renew a deal to sell military aircraft put on hold by the Obama administration after Nigerian forces mistakenly bombed a refugee camp in the country's north-east, killing more than 100 people.

The deal needs to be approved by the US Congress, but if it goes ahead it will raise questions over how important human rights concerns are to President Trump when it comes to trade.

Meeting President Buhari for the first time at the White House in April, Mr Trump said the pair were working on a "very big trade deal" that included "helicopters and the like".

North Korea

neutral emoji
1 Meeting
0 Phone calls
119 Tweets
"Many good conversations with North Korea-it is going well! In the meantime, no Rocket Launches or Nuclear Testing in 8 months. All of Asia is thrilled. Only the Opposition Party, which includes the Fake News, is complaining. If not for me, we would now be at War with North Korea!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 3 Jul 2018
North Korea showed off their military hardware at a parade in April (Reuters)

President Trump made history in June when he became the first sitting US president to meet with a North Korean leader.

It was an event few could have imagined just a few months after Mr Trump had threatened to unleash "fire and fury" against North Korea if it endangered the US.

The heated rhetoric from Mr Trump was in response to North Korea's repeated testing of long-range missiles in its pursuit to establish itself as a nuclear power. North Korea responded by vowing to launch a "nuclear pre-emptive strike" if it felt at risk.

President Trump and Kim Jong-un then traded insults for a few months as military conflict began to look inevitable. But then all of a sudden, the tone changed.

In January, Mr Trump signalled that he would be willing to sit down and talk with Mr Kim and a couple of months later the two sides said they had agreed to a meeting.

"Possible progress being made in talks with North Korea. For the first time in many years, a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned. The World is watching and waiting! May be false hope, but the U.S. is ready to go hard in either direction!" Mr Trump tweeted in March.

Although the mooted summit was briefly cancelled by Mr Trump, it did eventually happen in Singapore in June, with the US president describing it as a "tremendous success".

The pair signed an agreement that while historic, was a little short on details. It commits North Korea to work towards "the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula" and promises "new relations" between Washington and Pyongyang.

But in a sign of possible trouble ahead, North Korea accused the US of using "gangster-like" tactics to push it towards nuclear disarmament after a fresh round of high-level talks in July.

Norway

love emoji
1 Meeting
0 Phone calls
1 Tweet

When Prime Minister Solberg met Mr Trump in Washington he may have been surprised to be told Norway had bought a fighter jet only available in Call of Duty, a computer game. A day later Norway was reportedly mentioned by Mr Trump as an example of the sort of country the US should be taking migrants from in a meeting with lawmakers from both parties to propose a bipartisan immigration deal. Democratic Senator Richard Durbin had just been discussing US temporary residency permits granted to citizens of countries hit by natural disasters, war or epidemics. According to the Washington Post, Mr Trump told the lawmakers the US should instead be taking in migrants from countries like Norway, or Asian nations.

Pakistan

angry emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
3 Tweets
"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 1 Jan 2018

Tensions between the US and its historical ally have been strained for years, but they reached a new low in January 2018, when Mr Trump threatened to withdraw US assistance. Previously he had put Pakistan on notice as he unveiled his new Afghan strategy in August 2017.

"We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting. It is time for Pakistan to demonstrate its commitment to civilisation, order and peace."

But he had warmer words when Islamabad helped secure the release of an American-Canadian couple held hostage in the country for five years.

Palestinian Territories

angry emoji
3 Meetings
2 Phone calls
2 Tweets
But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?"
- @realDonaldTrump, 2 Jan 2018

Mr Trump first met President Mahmoud Abbas during the Palestinian Authority leader's White House visit at the beginning of May 2017.

He said there was a "very good chance" of a Middle East peace deal, telling Mr Abbas during a joint news conference: "We will get this done".

During a visit to Bethlehem to meet Mr Abbas again in May last year, Mr Trump said he would "do everything" to help Israelis and Palestinians achieve peace.

In September, Mr Trump and Mr Abbas met in New York during the UN General Assembly. Mr Trump noted his personal commitment to "improving the economic opportunities available to the Palestinian people".

But Mr Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital led to a sharp deterioration in relations as did his threats to withdraw financial support.

The move led to a draft UN Security Council resolution being put forward by Egypt, which called on all states to "comply with Security Council resolutions regarding the Holy City of Jerusalem".

The US vetoed the resolution, but in a sign of its isolation on the issue, the four other permanent members of the Security Council - China, France, Russia and the UK - and 10 non-permanent members voted in favour of it.

Panama

neutral emoji
2 Meetings
1 Phone call
1 Tweet

President Trump met President Juan Carlos Varela of Panama in June, discussing illegal immigration, organised crime and drug gangs.

But perhaps the strangest part of the visit was Mr Trump's focus on the Panama Canal, which was opened by the US in 1914.

"The Panama Canal is doing quite well," he said at the White House meeting. "I think we did a good job building it."

Mr Trump also praised US-Panama relations, saying "things are going well" and "the relationship has been very strong".

During a working dinner in New York with leaders from Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Panama, the group reaffirmed the principles of the Lima Declaration from August 2017 and their commitment to the priority of restoring democracy to Venezuela.

Mr Varela met the US president again in September last year, at a working dinner in New York with South American leaders to discuss the "importance of working together to help restore democracy to Venezuela".

Peru

neutral emoji
1 Meeting
5 Phone calls
0 Tweets
"We're interested in the free movement of people. I emphasised that to President Trump and we prefer bridges to walls"
- President Kuczynski after a meeting at the White House, 24 Feb 2017

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has already had a substantial amount of contact with President Trump. The two men have spoken several times over the phone and Mr Kuczynski has also visited the White House.

As well as discussing regional security and trade between the two countries, the Peruvian president is particularly interested in persuading the US to deport its fugitive ex-leader Alejandro Toledo.

Mr Toledo, who is believed to be in San Francisco, is accused of taking $20m (£16m) in bribes. He denies that and says he is the victim of a witch-hunt. Mr Kuczynski is understood to have asked Mr Trump to "evaluate" the situation.

In March, Mr Kuczynski spoke to Mr Trump about tackling the economic and political crisis in Venezuela.

Philippines

love emoji
1 Meeting
1 Phone call
1 Tweet
"He was wishing me success in my campaign against the drug problem... He understood the way we are handling it and he said there is nothing wrong with protecting your country."
President Duterte after an April phone call with Mr Trump

President Trump's has only had a couple of interactions with President Rodrigo Duterte, but they have caused much controversy in the US.

Mr Trump first spoke to Mr Duterte over the phone in April 2017, in what was a "very friendly conversation" about North Korea and "the fact that the Philippine government is fighting very hard to rid its country of drugs, a scourge that affects many countries throughout the world."

Mr Duterte has been widely criticised for human rights violations in the Philippines, after he authorised police and vigilantes to maim and kill drug users on the streets of Manila.

His relationship with the US had been rocky in the past, in part because former President Barack Obama criticised the extrajudicial executions. Mr Obama cancelled a trip to the Philippines in September 2016 after Mr Duterte called him a "son of a whore".

Mr Trump, however, has had a warmer relationship with his Philippine counterpart so far.

After meeting Mr Duterte during a visit to the Philippines in November 2017, Mr Trump hailed their "great relationship" and their joint statement pledged to "further deepen the extensive United States-Philippine economic relationship".

Mr Trump was understood to have invited Mr Duterte to the White House but that meeting has yet to take place.

Poland

love emoji
1 Meeting
0 Phone calls
6 Tweets
"America loves Poland, and America loves the Polish people,"
Donald Trump, speech in Warsaw, 6 July 2017

Donald Trump is a big fan of Poland and its people.

During a visit there in July last year, he described Poland as an example of a country ready to defend Western freedoms, warning against the threats of "terrorism and extremism".

Mr Trump spoke of "the triumph of the Polish spirit over centuries of hardship" as an inspiration "for a future in which good conquers evil, and peace achieves victor over war" during his speech in Warsaw.

He also thanked the country for buying Patriot missile defence systems from the US in a multi-billion dollar contract as well as its investments in the Nato alliance.

"America loves Poland, and America loves the Polish people," he declared.

Qatar

grimace emoji
2 Meetings
8 Phone calls
2 Tweets

The first phone call with the Qatari emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, came in February 2017 amid an attempted travel ban by Mr Trump that affected several Middle Eastern countries, but not Qatar itself.

The two men are said to have discussed the fight against the so-called Islamic State group, with Qatar being a prominent member of the US-led coalition.

Earlier this year, several Gulf countries cut travel and embassy links with Qatar over its alleged support for militants. Qatar strongly denies supporting radical Islamism.

Mr Trump took initial credit for applying pressure on Qatar in the longstanding Arab-world rift, saying it could mark "the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism".

In June last year, he again accused Qatar of funding terrorism, tweeting:"During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar – look!"

But Washington would stand to benefit most from a resolution with Qatar as the US ally is home to the largest American military facility in the Middle East. Mr Trump's strategy on Qatar lies in encouraging Qatar's neighbours to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict, as well as implementing the United States-Qatar bilateral memorandum of understanding on counterterrorism cooperation.

Russia

grimace emoji
2 Meetings
8 Phone calls
172 Tweets
"When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. There always playing politics - bad for our country. I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help!"
@realDonaldTrump, 12 Nov 2017

No US relationship with a country has been more scrutinised than Mr Trump's ties to Russia.

US intelligence agencies accused Russia of being behind the hacking of the Democratic Party's email server and then a dossier emerged containing unsubstantiated claims about Mr Trump's ties to Russia.

A special counsel was set up in May 2017 to investigate whether there was any collusion between Russia and Mr Trump's campaign and whether the president unlawfully tried to obstruct the inquiry after the election.

President Trump has dismissed the entire Russia scandal as "fake news" and accused Democrats of launching a political witch-hunt against him because they are angry he defeated Hillary Clinton.

Mr Trump said he directly asked Mr Putin twice if he meddled in the US election - to which the Russian president said he did not - at the pair's much-anticipated meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg in 2017.

But Mr Trump has tweeted more and more about Russia and the investigation in recent months - a sign that the allegations have got under his skin.

Since becoming president in January 2017, he has sought to improve relations with Russia.

In March, he tweeted: "I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory (in past, Obama called him also). The Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing…"

In June, he alarmed allies by saying Russia should be readmitted to the G7 group of industrialised nations. Russia was suspended from what was then the G8 after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

President Trump is due to meet his Russian counterpart again in Helsinki in July.

Saudi Arabia

happy emoji
3 Meetings
14 Phone calls
9 Tweets
"I have great confidence in King Salman and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, they know exactly what they are doing... Some of those they are harshly treating have been 'milking' their country for years!"
@realDonaldTrump, 6 Nov 2017
President Trump met the Saudi deputy crown prince at the White House in March 2017 (Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia has had a close relationship with the US for decades and that appears to be continuing under President Trump.

Mr Trump made his first foreign trip as president to meet King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, where the White House said it signed deals worth more than $350bn (£270bn) with Saudi Arabia.

Mr Trump appeared a little out of his comfort zone when he took part in a ceremonial sword dance during the trip.

Relations had soured somewhat under President Obama after his administration's nuclear deal with Iran, but Mr Trump appeared to restore the partnership after he sided with Saudi Arabia in a diplomatic standoff with Qatar.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations cut off ties with Qatar over allegations that it funds terror groups. But Mr Trump told King Salman that it was "important that the Gulf be united for peace and security in the region".

When Saudi Arabia's leaders launched a purge of allegedly corrupt officials last November, Mr Trump tweeted: "I have great confidence in King Salman and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, they know exactly what they are doing... Some of those they are harshly treating have been "milking" their country for years!"

More recently, Mr Trump has called on the king to increase the kingdom's oil production, complaining that the price of a barrel of oil had risen too high.

Somalia

neutral emoji
1 Meeting
0 Phone calls
2 Tweets

While President Trump has not spoken to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, he has tried to ban Somalis from entering the US.

The proposed ban has been partly reinstated by the Supreme Court after it was twice by rejected judges in the US, allowing Mr Trump to bar visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

He has described the affected nations as "terror-prone countries".

In May last year, a member of the US military was killed in Somalia, the first confirmed combat death there since the 1993 disastrous Black Hawk Down incident. There was another fatality in June this year.

The deaths came after the US announced in April 2017 that it was sending dozens of troops to Somalia to train forces fighting Islamist group al-Shabab.

South Africa

grimace emoji
1 Meeting
1 Phone call
0 Tweets
"I really like Nelson Mandela but South Africa is a crime ridden mess that is just waiting to explode-not a good situation for the people!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 13 Dec 2013

Donald Trump the businessman didn't have much positive to say about South Africa, tweeting that the country was a "mess".

He took a slightly different approach as president though, telling President Jacob Zuma that he hopes to "expand cooperation and trade" between the two countries.

The two leaders spoken once on the phone, mainly to discuss new opportunities to boost trade. According to the President Zuma's government, there are 600 US companies operating in South Africa.

Mr Zuma also met President Trump once, before he was forced to resign in February. Mr Trump held a working lunch for African leaders, including Mr Zuma, in New York in September. During the meeting, Mr Trump reportedly said: "Africa has tremendous business potential. I have so many friends going to your countries, trying to get rich."

South Africa's new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is yet to meet Mr Trump.

South Korea

happy emoji
3 Meetings
15 Phone calls
22 Tweets
"With all of the failed 'experts' weighing in, does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn't firm, strong and willing to commit our total 'might' against the North. Fools, but talks are a good thing!"
@realDonaldTrump, 4 Jan 2018

President Trump's tough rhetoric towards North Korea had many in the South feeling worried for much of 2017. But there is hope that tensions on the peninsular have been diffused since the US president brought Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table.

After President Moon Jae-in's historic meeting with Mr Kim in April, Mr Trump tweeted: "After a furious year of missile launches and Nuclear testing, a historic meeting between North and South Korea is now taking place. Good things are happening, but only time will tell!"

Mr Moon, for his part, said Mr Trump "deserves big credit" for getting North Korea to agree to talks.

Away from the issue of North Korea, there have been lots of talks on trade between the two countries as well.

Donald Trump had long wanted to renegotiate the "horrible" free trade agreement the US struck with South Korea in 2012, claiming it had "destroyed" the US.

In March, the two sides reached an agreement on changes to that deal, allowing US carmakers greater access to the South Korean market while protecting Seoul from some of the tariffs that the US introduced on steel.

South Korea is a major US trade partner, with the US exchanging about $144.6bn (£112bn) in goods and services with the country last year.

Mr Trump visited the country in November last year and his daughter, Ivanka, also made the trip to South Korea for the Winter Olympics there in February.

Spain

neutral emoji
2 Meetings
2 Phone calls
4 Tweets

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy held one face-to-face meeting with Donald Trump before he was ousted by a vote of no confidence in June this year.

At the White House meeting, Mr Trump said he thought Spain was "a great country" and that he hoped it would remain "united" despite a push from people in the Catalonia region for independence.

Mr Trump was also ridiculed for incorrectly referring to Mr Rajoy as "president" twice during their joint press conference.

In June, Mr Trump and his wife Melania welcomed Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia to the White House to celebrate "over 300 years of historic and cultural ties between our two great countries".

Pedro Sánchez, Spain's new prime minister, met Donald Trump for the first time at the Nato summit in Brussels in July, but there was no one-on-one meeting this time.

Singapore

happy emoji
3 Meetings
3 Phone calls
15 Tweets

President Trump has met Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong three times so far, the most recent time being during his visit to the country in June.

Last year, Mr Trump said of Singapore: "We're very close, the relationship is very close, and we expect to do some excellent things together in many ways. And we have a very big relationship now. It will probably get much bigger."

After Mr Trump's first meeting with Mr Lee, his social media team posted a photo of the two leaders on Instagram and mistakenly identified the prime minister as Indonesian President Joko Widodo, but later corrected the blunder.

Singapore and the US have had a friendly relationship in the past, though some Singapore officials have criticized the rising sentiment of economic protectionism in America.

Mr Lee was welcomed to the White House in October last year during a visit in which Singapore Airlines signed a deal with Boeing for new aircraft worth more than $13.8 billion.

Reacting to the deal, Mr Trump said: "I want to thank the Singaporean people for their faith in the American engineering and American workers."

Sudan

sad emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
1 Tweet

Sudan is another of the predominantly Muslim countries that Donald Trump has included on his travel ban list.

The Supreme Court partly reinstated the ban after it was twice rejected by judges in the US.

It means people without "close" family or business relationships in the US could be denied visas and barred entry.

More recently, Mr Trump postponed a deadline on whether to permanently lift US sanctions against Sudan so he could have more time to "establish that the government of Sudan has demonstrated sufficient positive action" on counter-terrorism efforts, providing humanitarian relief and securing a ceasefire in conflict areas.

The US has issued sanctions against Sudan since the 1990s, when it was accused of state-sponsored terrorism.

Mr Trump has yet to appoint a special envoy for Sudan.

Sweden

grimace emoji
1 Meeting
1 Phone call
2 Tweets
"Give the public a break - The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 20 Feb 2017

President Trump caused a bit of a stir about Sweden during one of his regular attacks on the media at a rally in February.

"Look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this. Sweden. They took in large numbers [of migrants]. They're having problems like they never thought possible," the new US president told the crowd in Florida.

The only problem was that no-one seemed to know what incident Mr Trump was referring to - not least lots of baffled Swedes.

It later emerged that Mr Trump had been referring to a report on Fox News about gun violence and rape in Sweden since it opened its doors to large numbers of asylum-seekers in 2013.

But police officers interviewed for the feature said their comments had been taken out of context and data didn't appear to back up claims that there had been a surge in gun crimes or rape.

Although Mr Trump did not speak to Prime Minister Stefan Lofven during this saga, he did phone the Swedish leader in April to express condolences over an attack in Stockholm.

Syria

angry emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
26 Tweets
"Don't attack Syria - an attack that will bring nothing but trouble for the U.S. Focus on making our country strong and great again!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 9 Sep 2013
The US fired 59 cruise missiles at the Shayrat airbase in Syria in April 2017 (Getty Images)

Syria is another country that Donald Trump has changed his views on quite substantially since becoming the US president.

When his predecessor was considering military action in Syria back in 2013, Mr Trump was a vocal critic against intervention.

"Again, to our very foolish leader, do not attack Syria - if you do many very bad things will happen & from that fight the US gets nothing," Mr Trump tweeted in September 2013.

But just over two months into his presidency, President Trump said he was so moved by images of children in the aftermath of a chemical attack by Syrian forces that he was taking military action.

"Using a deadly nerve agent, [Syrian President] Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children," Mr Trump said. "No child of God should ever suffer such horror."

Two US Navy ships fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian air base from their positions in the Mediterranean. It was the first direct US military action against the Syrian president's forces.

Mr Trump deployed his military again in April this year, with 100 missiles targeting suspected government chemical weapons facilities in response to a suspected deadly chemical attack on the town of Douma.

After the strikes, Mr Trump tweeted: "A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!"

Thailand

happy emoji
1 Meeting
1 Phone call
3 Tweets

President Donald Trump called Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, who took control of the country in a 2014 coup, to state his commitment to the US alliance with the country.

Thailand's relationship with the US had been somewhat strained in the past because of human rights complaints. Former President Barack Obama did not invite Mr Chan-ocha to visit Washington.

Mr Trump seems to have warmer feelings toward Thailand's prime minister. According to a White House statement, the two leaders discussed "a strong shared interest in strengthening the trade and economic ties between the two countries." Mr Trump also invited Mr Chan-ocha to visit the White House for the first time since Mr Chan-ocha assumed power.

In September, Mr Chan-ocha visited the White House for the first time. During the visit, the two leaders released a joint statement that outlined "their shared commitment to promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond".

Trinidad and Tobago

neutral emoji
0 Meetings
1 Phone call
0 Tweets

Perhaps the unlikeliest country to have made our list, Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley spoke to Donald Trump on the phone in February 2017 to discuss "shared priorities".

One of those priorities is terrorism, with some US officials worried that the small Caribbean island could become a "breeding ground for extremists", according to the New York Times.

The island's former US ambassador John Estrada told the newspaper that more than 100 people have travelled from there to fight with the so-called Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

Tunisia

grimace emoji
0 Meetings
1 Phone call
0 Tweets

When Donald Trump announced a ban on people entering the US from several predominantly Muslim countries, some analysts were surprised not to see Tunisia on the list.

The Arab Spring began there in 2010, but it has become a breeding ground for the so-called Islamic State group (IS) in recent years - more Tunisians have joined them to fight in Iraq and Syria than any other nationality.

President Trump appears to have decided that a close relationship with Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi is important in the fight against IS and he praised the country's "stability and security" in a phone call with its leader in February.

Turkey

grimace emoji
2 Meetings
7 Phone calls
5 Tweets
"I am in Istanbul, Turkey. Just opened magnificent #TrumpTowers - a big hit"
- @realDonaldTrump, 20 Apr 2012

Donald Trump's relationship with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is one that his critics will be keeping a close eye on.

Mr Trump had business links to Turkey before he was elected president, licensing his name to a Turkish businessman in 2008 who opened a Trump Tower complex in Istanbul in 2012.

Mr Trump was at the launch of the property, as was Mr Erdogan (who was prime minister at that point).

But tensions were high after Mr Erdogan's White House visit in May last year, when clashes broke out between protesters and the Turkish president's supporters and members of security personnel.

US Congress has called for criminal charges against those involved in the brawl outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington DC.

Relations have also been strained with the Nato ally by Mr Trump's decision to arm the Syrian Kurds in the battle against the so-called Islamic State.

Turkey views the YPG (Popular Protection Units) as a terrorist group linked to the PKK, a Kurdish separatist group.

While at the United Nations General Assembly in September, together, Mr Trump and Mr Erdogan reaffirmed their rejection of the planned Kurdistan referendum planned for later that month.

Ukraine

neutral emoji
2 Meetings
1 Phone call
9 Tweets
"Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia?"
- @realDonaldTrump, 15 Feb 2017

Donald Trump said he had "very, very good discussions" with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko during the foreign leader's White House visit in June 2017.

The pair discussed "support for the peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine", where government forces have been fighting Russian-backed rebels since 2014.

In July last year, Mr Trump called on Russia to stop "destabilising" Ukraine and "join the community of responsible nations". The Kremlin brushed off the comments.

Mr Trump has previously accused Barack Obama of having been weak on Russia and allowing them to "pick off" the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

The US president's calls for better ties to Russia have worried Ukrainian authorities, observers say.

But Mr Trump announced sanctions against Russia for its role in the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria would remain even after his meeting with President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg.

The president said he would work "constructively" with Russia, but to lift the sanctions would be premature.

At the United Nations General Assembly in September, Mr Trump met with Mr Poroshenko and encouraged the European leader to improve his nation's business and political climates. Mr Trump also reiterated his support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

United Arab Emirates

happy emoji
1 Meeting
5 Phone calls
0 Tweets

The Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke with Donald Trump on the phone just a few days after the former businessman became the new US president.

The two leaders spoke about the fight against international terrorism and according to the White House, the crown prince backed Mr Trump's idea of safe zones for refugees in the Middle East.

The UAE was not one of the countries that Mr Trump tried to ban people travelling to the US from, and the state's foreign minister was one of the few Middle East officials to defend the move.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan described Mr Trump's proposed ban as a "sovereign decision" and said some of the countries on the list "face structural problems" that need to be dealt with.

In May last year, Mr Trump met the Crown Prince at the White House, where the two leaders discussed "bilateral defense cooperation, counterterrorism, resolving the conflicts in Yemen and Syria, and the threat to regional stability posed by Iran."

United Kingdom

grimace emoji
6 Meetings
17 Phone calls
9 Tweets
"I would have done [Brexit] much differently. I actually told Theresa May how to do it but she didn't agree, she didn't listen to me. She wanted to go a different route. I would actually say that she probably went the opposite way. And that is fine."
- Donald Trump in an interview with The Sun newspaper, 13 Jul 2018
President Trump and Mrs May with their partners outside Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire (PA)

Mr Trump arrived for his first visit to the UK as president on 12 July.

His first event was a black-tie dinner with Mrs May and British business leaders, but it was overshadowed by the publication of an interview the US president gave to The Sun newspaper.

In it, he said the UK would "probably not" get a trade deal with the US if the prime minister's Brexit plan goes ahead.

"If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal," he told the paper, adding that Mrs May's plan "will definitely affect trade with the United States, unfortunately in a negative way."

He also said Mrs May's blueprint for its post-Brexit relations with the EU was "a much different deal than the people voted on".

After the interview was published, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the president "likes and respects Prime Minister May very much", adding that he thought she was a "really terrific person".

Mr Trump also renewed his criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, saying he has "done a very bad job on terrorism" by allowing so many migrants to come to the city.

Asked about the protests that greeted his arrival in the UK, he insisted many people were "delighted" he was visiting, adding: "I get thousands of notifications from people in the UK that they love the President of the United States."

Mr Trump will meet the Queen, although there will be no open carriage ride with her through the streets of the capital as the trip was designated a "working visit" rather than an official state visit.

He had been expected to visit in February to open the new $1bn (£738m) embassy but, having voiced his displeasure, that trip was cancelled.

He tweeted afterwards: "Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for "peanuts," only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!"

Uzbekistan

neutral emoji
1 Meeting
1 Phone call
1 Tweet

Mr Trump spoke to Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in December 2017 to discuss "discuss regional security and to explore opportunities for improved cooperation."

That came after Mr Mirziyoyev told Mr Trump his country was ready to "use all forces and resources" to help investigate the New York truck attack, in which eight people were killed, and where the suspect arrested by police was an Uzbek immigrant.

The two leaders met for the first time in May at the White House.

Venezuela

grimace emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
4 Tweets

Human rights have not been at the top of President Trump's agenda so far, but he has called for the release of a political prisoner in Venezuela.

"Venezuela should allow Leopoldo Lopez, a political prisoner & husband of @liliantintori out of prison immediately," he tweeted in mid-February.

Venezuela is in the middle of an economic and political crisis, with the country deeply divided between those who support the government of the socialist President Nicolas Maduro and those who blame him.

Mr Trump has discussed the situation in Venezuela on the phone with leaders of neighbouring countries, including Brazil and Colombia, but he has not spoken directly to President Maduro.

In an October tweet, Mr Trump called "for the full restoration of democracy and political freedoms in Venezuela." The tweet reflected statements made by Mr Trump at a dinner with Latin American leaders in which he thanked them for supporting the Venezuelan people and condemning the Maduro "dictatorship".

Mr Maduro, however, has sent a word of warning to President Trump, saying in a televised speech: "Don't repeat the errors of Obama and Bush when it comes to Venezuela and Latin America."

In April 2017 it emerged that Citgo Petroleum, the state oil company, gave half a million dollars to Trump's inaugural committee and a General Motors plant in the country was seized by the state.

Mr Trump celebrated the release of an American man in Venezuela in May this year, tweeting: "Good news about the release of the American hostage from Venezuela." The man, a Mormon missionary from Utah, had been held without trial on weapons charges since 2016.

Vietnam

happy emoji
2 Meetings
1 Phone call
9 Tweets

Vietnam played host to Trump with a lavish two-day state visit around the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting in November 2017.

Mr Trump tweeted his thanks for "a wonderful visit".

Mr Trump was keen to highlight a $12bn (£9bn) purchase of Boeing aircraft in a joint statement after the visit.

Yemen

sad emoji
0 Meetings
0 Phone calls
1 Tweet
"[Navy Seal] Ryan died on a winning mission (according to General Mattis), not a "failure". Time for the US to get smart and start winning again!"
- @realDonaldTrump, 9 Feb 2017

President Trump's main focus in Yemen has been his ban on its citizens from travelling to America.

In December 2017, the US Supreme Court ruled President Donald Trump's travel ban on six mainly Muslim countries could go into full effect, pending legal challenges.

Mr Trump has also called on Saudi Arabia to "allow food, fuel, water, and medicine to reach the Yemeni people who desperately need it," in response to the humanitarian crisis linked to the ongoing Saudi campaign and blockade against Houthi rebels.

Yemen was the site of the first military operation authorised by Mr Trump, in which a special forces team raided the compound of a suspected terrorist leader.

The mission didn't go to plan. The US Navy Seals came under fire from fighters belonging to the al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula group (AQAP) and one member of the elite team was killed.

It later emerged that a number of civilians were also killed in the operation, which had been drawn up in November 2016 but approved by Mr Trump.

In an interview with Fox News, Mr Trump appeared to lay blame for the death of Navy Seal William "Ryan" Owens on military leaders.

"This was a mission that was started before I got here," Mr Trump said. "They came to see me and they explained what they wanted to do, the generals, who are very respected... And they lost Ryan."

A New York Times article claimed the Navy Seals found out their mission had been compromised after intercepting AQAP communications but they "pressed on toward their target" nonetheless.

Mr Trump responded to criticism by tweeting that it had been "a winning mission... not a failure". A White House statement said it was a "successful raid" that yielded "important intelligence".

Carryn Owens, the widow of the Navy Seal, was invited to Mr Trump's joint address to Congress. She got a standing ovation and as the room applauded, the president said her husband's legacy was "etched into eternity".

