Afghanistan
"It was a pleasure to have President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan with us this morning!"- @realDonaldTrump, 21 Sept 2017
Afghanistan has been near the top of every president's in-tray since US forces invaded the country in 2001.
On the campaign trail, he repeatedly described the war in Afghanistan as a "disaster" and talked about pulling the remaining 10,000 or so US troops out of the country.
But in September, the US agreed to send 3,000 extra troops to bolster the US contingent there as the Taliban gained ground and security deteriorated.
Earlier in the year, the US used the largest non-nuclear bomb ever deployed in combat, targeting a tunnel complex near Afghanistan's border with Pakistan that was said to have been used by the so-called Islamic State group (IS).
Around 100 IS militants were thought to have been killed in the huge blast and President Trump praised his armed forces for "another successful job".
Afghan officials said the attack had been carried out in co-ordination with the government in Kabul, but former President Hamid Karzai said the country should not be used as a "testing ground for new and dangerous weapons".
Mr Trump and Mr Ghani met during the UN General Assembly in September 2017 to discuss their commitment to combating terrorism and improving economic development opportunities for American companies in Afghanistan.