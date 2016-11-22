Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott have released two albums as a duo

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott are to stage a stadium concert as part of Hull's City of Culture celebrations.

The duo will headline Beauty in the East at Hull's KC Lightstream Stadium on 3 June 2017.

Heaton and Abbott will perform their own material as well as songs from their former band, The Beautiful South, and The Housemartins, which Heaton was a member of in the 1980s.

The Divine Comedy and Billy Bragg have also been announced as performers.

Heaton formed The Housemartins after he settled in Hull in 1983.

Image caption The Beautiful South's hits included Song for Whoever, You Keep It All In and A Little Time

Martin Green, CEO and director of Hull UK City of Culture 2017, said the concert would be "one of the highlights of the summer".

"The event's location will resonate powerfully for everyone that lives here and we can expect the atmosphere to be electric," he said.

The Lightstream Stadium is well known as the home of the Hull Kingston Rovers rugby league club.

More performers for the concert will be announced in the coming weeks, organisers said.

The Housemartins released two top 10 albums while the band was active in the 1980s.

After the band broke up in 1988, Heaton formed The Beautiful South, who stayed together for 19 years.

Abbott was the lead vocalist in the band between 1994 and 2000 and sang on several of their best-known hits, including Rotterdam and Perfect 10.

Heaton went on to record two solo albums after the The Beautiful South broke up, and he and Abbott later released two albums as a duo.

