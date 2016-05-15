Image copyright AP Image caption Dereck (L) and Flint Harrison feared the women had revealed their drug use

A father and son accused of kidnapping a woman and her four daughters in the US state of Utah have been taken into custody, police said.

Dereck Harrison, 22, was captured in the state of Wyoming hours after his father Flint, 55, gave himself up.

They are said to have tied the woman and her teenage daughters up in a basement in a suburb of Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

However the alleged victims broke free after a fight involving a baseball bat.

The Harrisons are accused of imprisoning the woman and her daughters - who were friends of Dereck Harrison - in the false belief that the women had reported their drug use to police.

After the women escaped, the Harrisons fled to Salt Lake City and then Sublette County in western Wyoming as police launched a manhunt.

Both men face 16 charges including aggravated kidnapping and possession of a controlled substance.