The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has let go two executives after a report found that management condoned an "offensive" work environment under former radio host Jian Ghomeshi.

Mr Ghomeshi was fired in October after media reports detailing sexual assault allegations made against him surfaced.

The CBC said it was severing ties with Chris Boyce and Todd Spence, who were previously suspended.

The report, created by lawyer Janice Rubin, was released on Thursday.

Mr Ghomeshi, who hosted a popular radio show called Q, faces seven counts of sexual assault and one count of choking.

He has denied the allegations and said that they originated from consensual "rough sex". His lawyer says he will plead not guilty to all charges.

Ms Rubin's report said that CBC management knew about Mr Ghomeshi's behaviour, or should have known. It said the members of management did not take steps to stop it.

The lawyer spent five months compiling the report and interviewed 99 people during the process.

A majority of witnesses said Mr Ghomeshi engaged in "a pattern of behaviour and conduct" that was "deeply disrespectful to employees".

That behaviour included playing pranks and cruel jokes, yelling, humiliating and belittling others, and in a small number of cases, sexually harassing colleagues.

"We saw no compelling evidence that Mr Ghomeshi was ever told his behaviour would have to improve, or he would have to refrain from certain types of behaviour, or else face disciplinary action including termination,'' the report said.

Hubert Lacroix, the president and CEO of company, and Heather Conway, an executive vice-president, apologised to the company's employees and all Canadians during a conference call on Thursday.

Ms Conway said the company will be working with the Canadian Media Guild to review the report's nine recommendations and to "implement as many of those as we can, as quickly as possible".

Mr Ghomeshi is expected in court on 28 April. He is currently free on a bail of 100,000 Canadian dollars (£54,720).