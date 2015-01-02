Image copyright AP Image caption Christian Gomez confessed to planning his mother's murder for two days

US police say they have charged a man with first-degree murder after he decapitated his mother on New Year's Eve.

Florida officials said that 23-year-old Christian Gomez killed his mother with an axe on Wednesday.

Officers found the body of Maria Suarez-Cassagne outside the family home in Oldsmar, Pinellas County.

Mr Gomez, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, confessed to planning his mother's murder for two days.

His older brother called police for help on Wednesday evening and said that his mother had been beheaded by Mr Gomez.

Christian Gomez fled the scene after the attack but was arrested after another 911 call reported a suspicious person riding a bicycle in the area.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said on Thursday that Mr Gomez had been upset with his mother for asking him to move some boxes and because he was jealous of the attention she paid to his brother.

The sheriff said that the crime was one of the worst his department had ever seen.