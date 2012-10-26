Note: some totals may not add up due to rounding. Images: Getty, SPL, Reuters and European Space Agency.
US election: Five campaign cash comparisons
- What could you buy with the campaign money raised by both US presidential candidates?Combined total raised$928,638,361Barack Obama $567,332,553 Percentage raised 61.1%Mitt Romney $361,305,808 Percentage raised 38.9%
- The $928,638,361 (£580m) raised by both presidential candidates is equivalent to the cost of:4.4F-35 fighter jets
Cost per unit: $212mThe F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jet, with its cutting-edge technology and vertical landing capability, is one of the most expensive and advanced fighter planes. The US government has ordered 29 F-35s for the financial year of 2013 for the US Navy and US Air Force.Source: US Department of Defense
Jets per candidateOBAMA 2.7ROMNEY 1.7
- The $928,638,361 (£580m) raised by both presidential candidates is equivalent to the cost of:693,531US citizens' annual medicare*
Cost per unit: $1,339Medicare is a US health insurance programme designed to help protect people aged 65 and over from the high costs of healthcare. It also covers patients with permanent kidney failure and with certain disabilities. In 2011, Medicare covered 49m people at a total cost of $549bn.
*Average medical expenses (plan B) only, excluding hospital expensesSource: Medicare
Number of people provided with one year of medicare per candidateOBAMA 423,699ROMNEY 269,833
- The $928,638,361 (£580m) raised by both presidential candidates is equivalent to the cost of:0.4Mars rover missions
Cost per unit: $2.5bnThe Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity Rover, which landed on the Red Planet in August, has been tasked with determining whether Mars has ever had the conditions to support life. During its two-year mission, costing $2.5bn, it will use specialist equipment - including cameras, lasers and an on-board laboratory - to analyse rocks, soil and the atmosphere.Source: Nasa
Mars missions per candidateOBAMA 0.23ROMNEY 0.14
- The $928,638,361 (£580m) raised by both presidential candidates is equivalent to the cost of:1.8 timesWalmart's weekly income
Cost per unit: $510,730,000Walmart, the world's largest retailer, has stores in 27 countries, employs 2.2 million people and serves 200 million customers every week. The company operates under various names worldwide, including Asda in the UK. In the year up to January 2012, its net sales totalled $443.9bn and operating income came to $26.6bn.Source: Walmart
Number of weeks of Walmart-equivalent income per candidateOBAMA 1.11ROMNEY 0.71
- The $928,638,361 (£580m) raised by both presidential candidates is equivalent to the cost of:17.8Years of J-Lo's earnings
Cost per unit: $52mNumber one on Forbes Celeb 100 list for the first time, American performer Jennifer Lopez earned $52m over the year to May 2012. Apart from her singing and acting career, the star also has perfume and clothing lines, as well as various endorsements. In 2012 she launched her first international music tour.Source: Forbes
Years of J-Lo's earnings per candidateOBAMA 10.9ROMNEY 6.9
