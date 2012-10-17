US election: Daily Diet - 17 October

Your election menu See yesterday's Daily Diet

On Tuesday night, the candidates scrapped on stage at Hofstra University on New York's Long Island.

Picture of the day

"This guy!" "This guy!"

At this point in Tuesday night's debate, Romney and Obama were arguing passionately and loudly about energy policy. It looked as though the Secret Service might have to intervene.

Random stat

2 - Number of times late Senator Arlen Spector, who died at the weekend, switched parties. Critics said the Democrat-turned-Republican-turned-Democrat was just trying to improve his chances at re-election, which perhaps is something unusual for a politician.

Quote of the day

I went to a number of women's groups and said, "Can you help us find folks?" And they brought us whole binders full of women.

Romney's remark in which he inadvertently described how his staff carries women about the office spawned an internet meme and plenty of puzzlement from the political class. (He was describing how he despatched aides to find women to apply for top jobs in his Massachusetts administration.)

News in a swing state - Long Island edition

Newsday, a major newspaper circulating on Long Island, New York, describes the action.

Your campaign titbits

