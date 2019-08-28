Canada has a long history of public broadcasting. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) was set up in the 1930s in response to the growing influence of American radio.

Broadcasting in French and English, the CBC's radio networks carry speech-based and cultural programmes. It operates two national TV channels and TV and radio services for indigenous people in the north.

There are hundreds of licensed radio stations in Canada, many of them commercial. There is extensive take-up of multichannel TV. The broadcasting regulator rules that quotas of Canadian material must be carried by TV and radio stations.

The media are free to present a wide range of views and opinions. Media freedom "has slipped in ranking due to government transparency issues and controversial antiterrorism legislation", Reporters Without Borders said in 2019.

Around 34.5 million Canadians were online by December 2018, almost 93% of the population (InternetWorldStats.com). There are 25 million active users of social media (We Are Social, 2019).

The press

Television

CBC - public, operates English-language national network CBC Television and cable news channel CBC News Network

Societe Radio-Canada - public, operates national French-language network Ici Radio-Canada Tele and cable news channel RDI

CTV - major commercial network

TVA - major French-language commercial network

Aboriginal People's TV Network (APTN) - Winnipeg-based national network, via cable and satellite

CPAC - parliamentary and political channel

CRTC - regulator; its website has information about the main TV groups

Radio

CBC - public, operates English-language network CBC Radio One, cultural network CBC Radio Two

Societe Radio-Canada - public, operates French-language Ici Radio-Canada Premiere and Ici Musique

Radio Canada International - CBC external online outlet, in English, French, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic

CRTC - regulator; its website has information about the main radio groups

News agency