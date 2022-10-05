Canada profile - Leaders
- Published
Head of state: King Charles III, represented by a governor general
Prime minister: Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau - son of Pierre Trudeau, who dominated Canadian politics in the 1970s - won a third election victory for his Liberal Party in the September 2021 federal elections.
It was Trudeau's second minority government. The results were little changed from the 2019 federal election.] The Liberals won the most seats at 160; as this fell short of the 170 seats needed for a majority in the House of Commons, they formed a minority government with support from other parties.
The Liberals set a record for the lowest vote share of a party that would go on to form government, winning 32.6% of the popular vote, while losing the popular vote to the Conservatives as they did in 2019.
The Conservatives led by Erin O'Toole won 119 seats, two fewer than their result in 2019, and continued as the official opposition.
In February 2019, Trudeau was criticised when former Justice Minister and Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned over claims of government interference in a key case: The prosecution of Montreal-based engineering firm SNC Lavalin, which faced criminal charges for funnelling money to the family of former Libyan ruler Muammar al-Qaddafi.
Wilson-Raybould alleged that she was pressured by the prime minister and senior members of his government to avoid a trial and negotiate a settlement with SNC Lavalin.