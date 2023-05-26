The end of the affair: How Imran Khan went from the Pakistan Army’s saviour to its nemesis

Imran Khan has won over a massive constituency in Pakistan which abhorred politics and politicians before he came along. His message of clean governance and justice has popular appeal - although when Khan was in power corruption actually increased in Pakistan and he put many of his political opponents in jail. But his removal from power has emboldened his supporters, many of whom are women and young people who have never voted before and never attended a political rally. They are often accused of political naivety, taking an ahistorical view of the current crisis and claiming that what is happening now has never happened in the history of Pakistan. They consider themselves part of a reformist movement that wants to rid the country of all corrupt politicians. Like Khan, they once loved the army. Now they hold the army responsible for everything.