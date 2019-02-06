Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Taqaddas checked her phone as she waited outside the court in Bali

A British woman has been jailed in Indonesia for slapping an immigration official at Ngurah Rai international airport in Bali.

Auj-e Taqaddas, 42, shouted and swore at the man, who challenged her when he realised her visa was overdue.

She was found guilty of violence against an officer after she slapped him across the face and tried to grab her passport off him.

She now faces six months in jail and has claimed the sentence is "unfair".

Taqaddas overstayed her visa by about 160 days in the beach destination of Bali.

When told she had to pay a fine of $3,500 (£2,701) she was filmed on a smartphone responding violently.

She has since accused prosecutors of torturing her and forcing her to stay in the country.

The prosecution says violence has not been used against Taqaddas.

After she missed several court dates, prosecutors said they had "the right to take forcible action to bring her to court".

The judge at the court in Denpasar said Taqaddas had filed an appeal.