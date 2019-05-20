Profile: Rahul Gandhi

Image copyright Getty Images

Rahul Gandhi, heir of the powerful Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty that has dominated Indian politics for decades, was all but written off after his crushing defeat in the 2014 elections.

Since then, he has energised a struggling Congress party and increasingly set the agenda with a combative campaign.

But if a slew of exit polls released at the weekend are to be believed, his hard work may not pay off - they predict big wins for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP party.

If that happens, Mr Gandhi will have to occupy the opposition benches for at least another five years.

Appointed president of Congress in December 2017, he led the party from the front into the general election and managed its campaign.

He criss-crossed the length and breadth of India, addressing election rallies, participating in road shows and holding meetings with party workers and supporters.

Many in the party ranks had long clamoured for a bigger role for Mr Gandhi, the scion of India's political royalty.

His great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, was the first prime minister of independent India, his grandmother and father also served as prime ministers, while his mother, Italian-born Sonia Gandhi, was the Congress chief until poor health forced her to hand over the reins to him.

Even before that, there never was any doubt that he was being groomed for the top job. In 2013, he was elevated to the second most senior position in the party and campaigned extensively in the 2014 general election.

But when the results were declared, the Congress party was decimated. In its worst ever performance, it was reduced to 44 MPs in the 545-member Lok Sabha (the lower house of the parliament). Mr Gandhi accepted responsibility for the battering and his career hit rock bottom.

Thereafter, the party faced electoral setbacks in several state elections and Mr Gandhi was blamed for his lacklustre leadership.

His critics - and there were many of them - described him as the "reluctant prince" who was the de facto number two in the party for a long time, wielding the power, but shying away from responsibility.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Gandhi, the scion of India's political royalty, took over the party leadership from his mother, Italian-born Sonia Gandhi

He was described as "remote and inaccessible" and his rivals ridiculed him on social media as a bumbling, clueless leader prone to gaffes.

PM Modi, who comes from a humble background, repeatedly criticised him for rising to the top not on merit, but because of belonging to the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.

But in the past two years, Mr Gandhi has recovered some of the lost ground.

His social media campaigns have become smarter, he's been arguing convincingly about the government's controversial currency ban, a lack of employment opportunities, growing intolerance in the country and the slowdown in the economy.

He's also consistently demanded answers from the government on alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

And in December, he led the Congress to victory in important state elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

A couple of months later, he launched his charismatic and popular sister Priyanka Gandhi into politics to help revive the party in the key state of Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Gandhi's decision to enter formal politics before the 2004 general election had taken many by surprise because for long, it was thought that his sister would be more likely to take over the family's mantle of power.

But he took the plunge, stood for parliament in 2004 and won the traditional family constituency of Amethi in the northern Uttar Pradesh state, which his father had once held.

In September 2007, he was named as the party's secretary general, with his mother Sonia remaining as president, and in January 2013, he was appointed the Congress vice-president.

Mr Gandhi's elevation to the top Congress post was always a foregone conclusion and though many within the party saw his move into politics as positive, some said the decision highlighted the party's lack of alternatives and its continuing reliance on the Nehru-Gandhi family for leadership and direction.

The son of murdered former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and his Italian-born widow Sonia, Rahul was born on 19 June 1970, went to the finest Indian schools, going on to study economics in the US and work in London before returning to work in Mumbai in 2002.

He was always seen as a shy man whose interests lay more in cricket matches and the outdoors than in political life.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In February, Rahul Gandhi launched his charismatic and popular sister Priyanka Gandhi into politics

Despite his "dark horse" image, he is said by some analysts to have a detailed political knowledge and to be a practised backroom operator.

A three-term MP from Amethi, the 48-year-old Gandhi is now seeking a fourth term.

This time though, he's also contesting from Wayanad in the southern state of Kerala - leading to the BJP alleging he's scared of losing Amethi to their candidate Smriti Irani, who put up a tough fight in 2014.

Congress leaders have defended the move, saying it will help widen their base in the south.

The party that has ruled India for most part since independence in 1947 has found little favour with voters in recent years.

The biggest challenge before Mr Gandhi is how to resuscitate the 133-year-old party, build the cadre base and start winning elections.

But analysts say it won't be correct to write off Mr Gandhi just yet - it's not a "do-or-die" battle for the party and that 2024 is perhaps a much more realistic goal.