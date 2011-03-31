Three Sri Lankan soldiers sentenced to death for the abduction and murder of a Tamil woman in 1996 have appealed against their sentences.

The Colombo High Court on Wednesday found the trio guilty of committing the crimes against the 22-year-old in the northern Jaffna Peninsula.

It happened three years before Tamil Tiger rebels were defeated by the army.

High Court judge PWDC Jayatilake pronounced the death sentences after a seven-member jury found them guilty.

Correspondents say a ruling on their appeal is expected imminently.